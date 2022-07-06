Connect with us

Wang Yi, Antony Blinken to meet on G20 sidelines

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting later this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday night.

According to spokesperson Zhao Lijian, Wang and Blinken will exchange views on current China-US relations and major international and regional issues.

Foreign ministers from the 20 biggest economies are expected to meet in Bali, Indonesia on Friday before a G20 leaders’ summit in November, which will also be held in the Southeast Asian country.

The Wang-Blinken meeting, the first for the two diplomats since last October, comes after the Biden administration said they’re considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports, which were imposed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure.

The relationship between Beijing and Washington has soured sharply since the Trump administration, after a series of tit-for-tat moves, including visa restrictions, the expulsion of diplomats and closure of consulates.

