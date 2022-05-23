Latest News
Wang Yi meets Pakistan’s FM, calls for inclusive political system in Afghanistan
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday in Beijing to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by China’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides stressed the need to establish a comprehensive political structure and protect the rights of women and children in Afghanistan.
Pakistan media reported they agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital for regional development and prosperity.
They called upon the Afghan interim government to develop a broad-based and inclusive political structure, adopt moderate and sound internal and external policies, and protect the rights of women and children.
The statement meanwhile noted they also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to prevent Afghanistan from posing a threat to its neighboring countries.
Meanwhile, the IEA stated that it has all the conditions of global legitimacy and governs the entire country. It called on neighboring countries, the region and the world to expand their interactions and cooperation with the new Afghan government instead of worrying about the situation in Afghanistan.
“In our country, a system has been established that supports all the people of the country and provides security, and has completed all the international standards that are necessary for legitimacy, and now it is time for all countries in the region and the world to come forward and start formal interactions and make progress on political, economic and humanitarian issues,” an IEA official said.
Both sides meanwhile called on the international community to help avert a humanitarian crisis and to honor the pledges it made on Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction and future development.
“We must build our government in such a way that the same pressure and punishments on the Afghan people and the attack on the Afghan people and the Afghan land are eliminated and the Afghan people live their lives with dignity with other countries of the world,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, leader of the Afghanistan Solidarity Movement.
The Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers also agreed to expand the China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan in consultation with the IEA.
India shouldn’t retain ties with Afghanistan’s previous rulers, says IEA
India should sever all ties with the former Ashraf Ghani government and establish ties with Afghanistan based on national and mutual interests, said Suhail Shaheen, head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) political office in Doha.
In an exclusive interview with India’s ThePrint news organization, Shaheen said India should seek to have deeper ties with the people of Afghanistan and should reopen its embassy in Kabul.
He said that the IEA was committed to providing full security to Indian diplomats.
“We have announced time and again that it is our commitment to provide security to all diplomats working in Kabul. It is our responsibility and we have proved that. There are many embassies working in Kabul and we have provided full security to them. That also includes India if they want to open their embassy”, Shaheen told ThePrint.
He also said India is welcome to complete projects in Afghanistan or initiate new ones.
However, he said India should “not have relations and base all their relations on the individual lens of those officials of the former Kabul administration who are now in western countries living along with their families.”
India shut down its embassy in Kabul in August 2021 when the IEA took over Kabul. Prior to that, India had also closed down its consulates in Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar, Herat, and Jalalabad.
A number of exiled politicians show interest in IEA’s contact commission
A day after the official launch and announcement of planned talks with exiled politicians and military personnel, a number of well-known figures from the previous government say they are ready to sit at the negotiating table, but before that the IEA must make sure that all tribes of Afghanistan are included in the country’s future system.
The presence of men and women from all ethnic groups in Afghanistan in the future political system is one of the basic conditions of these exiled politicians.
“We are ready for negotiations. I cannot say everything on TV, but whatever the result is of negotiations and the understanding, we will be committed to it, but one thing is to accept the general principle. We have to take into account the vote of the people, whether men or women, and all the tribes and all ethnicities and religions present in Afghanistan should consider themselves the owners of this country,” said Muhammad Mohaqiq, leader of the People’s Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan.
Experts also say however that a number of politicians will not accept the plan that was prepared for the return of these personalities.
According to them, the work of the commission will be difficult without the presence of people outside the IEA.
“People in this commission, other than the Taliban (IEA ) should be included in this commission in order to gain the trust of the people. It’s one-sided, people no longer believe in the commission, and it cuts political participation to the farthest, which is not a good result,” said Moien Gul Samkanai, chairman of Rights and Justice Party.
The plan, which was unveiled on Saturday by the IEA’s contact commission, does not say whether it will provide the opportunity for political figures to return to politics or participate in government, but only that their lives and property will be safe, and their legitimate demands will to be accepted.
West should change it’s view of Afghanistan: IEA defense chief
The West should change the way it looks at Afghanistan, acting defense minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, said on Sunday.
“Whether it is US or Europe or other countries, they should change the mindset they had for 20 years about Afghanistan. They should look at Afghanistan differently,” Mujahid said at a ceremony to mark the sixth death anniversary of Mullah Akhtar Mansoor, the late leader of the IEA.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister, said at the same event that they would face the same fate as former president Ashraf Ghani if they fulfill foreigners’ demands.
Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi meanwhile assured the people that the IEA will prevent injustice in Afghanistan.
“We consider it our Islamic obligation. We will stop anyone who oppresses people anywhere in Afghanistan,” Hanafi said.
Mullah Akhtar Mansoor headed the IEA for almost a year before he was killed in a US drone strike in Baluchistan, Pakistan on 21 May 2016.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said that the IEA had advanced significantly in its armed struggle under the leadership of Mansoor.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, however, warned that governments opposed by the public will not last long.
“Women have not been granted their Sharia rights. A widow still cannot choose her husband. A girl cannot choose her husband. Everyone will laugh if a woman demands her inheritance rights,” Stanikzai said.
He said that girls have not been granted their right to education.
“Education exists in Afghanistan, but not how it should be. Grant them their rights. Where can women learn Islam and Sharia. They learn in Madrasas and schools,” Stanikzai said.
