Latest News
Saudi sets quota for Hajj, only 13,000 Afghan pilgrims will attend this year
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs says that according to the quota set by Saudi Arabia for Afghanistan, the number of Afghan pilgrims will only be 13,000 this year.
A ministry spokesman meanwhile said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has set up a committee headed by Abdul Salam Hanafi, second deputy prime minister, to address urgent Hajj applicantions this year.
According to the spokesman, plans to transport Afghan pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will be completed within a month.
The ministry’s spokesman also stated that included in the 13,000 pilgrims will be those who registered for Hajj in the past few years.
Although the new government of Afghanistan has not yet been recognized by Saudi Arabia, it is providing consular services in Afghanistan to pilgrims.
“While the Afghan quota [processing] has been delayed, the ministry is able to provide services to all pilgrims and the committee that has been formed is to solve the problems of pilgrims,” said Fazl Mohammad Hussaini, spokesman for the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs.
However, in addition to the low quota, the lack of teachers, medicine and a ban on flights are among the problems facing Hajj pilgrims this year.
In previous years, more than 30,000 Afghans attended Hajj annually, but in the past three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi government has imposed severe restrictions and reduced quotas for countries.
Latest News
UK MPs blast ‘systemic failures of leadership, planning’ of Afghan withdrawal
The UK’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year showed “systemic failures of leadership, planning and preparation”, according to a scathing inquiry by British MPs published on Tuesday.
The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee probe revealed a “fundamental lack of planning, grip or leadership at a time of national emergency” before and during the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover of Kabul in August last year, France24 reported.
“The manner of our withdrawal from Afghanistan was a disaster and a betrayal of our allies that will damage the UK’s interests for years to come,” the report said.
At the time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a mission “unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes” with the UK airlifting over 15,000 people in two weeks.
But foreign secretary at the time, Dominic Raab, was heavily criticised for not immediately leaving a beach holiday when the IEA took control.
The report however stated that during the run-up to the IEA takeover, the government and civil servants suffered from an “optimism bias” that the US would change its mind about withdrawing, despite it having been announced by president Donald Trump in February 2020.
“The UK government failed adequately to shape or respond to Washington’s decision to withdraw, to predict the speed of the Taliban’s (IEA) takeover, or to plan and prepare for the evacuation of our Afghan partners,” it added.
“Most damning for the Foreign Office is the total absence of a plan for evacuating Afghans who supported the UK mission, without being directly employed by the UK government, despite knowing 18 months before the collapse of Afghanistan that an evacuation might be necessary.”
In responding to questions from the Committee, which started work on the report in September, the Foreign Office “provided answers that were intentionally evasive and often deliberately misleading”.
Instead, two whistleblowers provided crucial testimony to the committee, France24 reported.
“Those who lead the Foreign Office should be ashamed that civil servants of great integrity felt compelled to risk their careers to bring the situation to light,” the report said.
The committee called on the government to “commit to a serious strategy for future engagement with Afghanistan”, warning that “attempts to isolate the new regime entirely may only hurt the Afghan people and leave a vacuum to be filled by China.
“Failure to do so would abandon women and girls in the single biggest reversal of rights in a generation,” it said.
It called on the UK to re-establish a diplomatic presence “as soon as it is safe to do so, and to work with those on the ground who can support civil society”, France24 reported.
Latest News
Wang Yi meets Pakistan’s FM, calls for inclusive political system in Afghanistan
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday in Beijing to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by China’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides stressed the need to establish a comprehensive political structure and protect the rights of women and children in Afghanistan.
Pakistan media reported they agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital for regional development and prosperity.
They called upon the Afghan interim government to develop a broad-based and inclusive political structure, adopt moderate and sound internal and external policies, and protect the rights of women and children.
The statement meanwhile noted they also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to prevent Afghanistan from posing a threat to its neighboring countries.
Meanwhile, the IEA stated that it has all the conditions of global legitimacy and governs the entire country. It called on neighboring countries, the region and the world to expand their interactions and cooperation with the new Afghan government instead of worrying about the situation in Afghanistan.
“In our country, a system has been established that supports all the people of the country and provides security, and has completed all the international standards that are necessary for legitimacy, and now it is time for all countries in the region and the world to come forward and start formal interactions and make progress on political, economic and humanitarian issues,” an IEA official said.
Both sides meanwhile called on the international community to help avert a humanitarian crisis and to honor the pledges it made on Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction and future development.
“We must build our government in such a way that the same pressure and punishments on the Afghan people and the attack on the Afghan people and the Afghan land are eliminated and the Afghan people live their lives with dignity with other countries of the world,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, leader of the Afghanistan Solidarity Movement.
The Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers also agreed to expand the China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan in consultation with the IEA.
Latest News
India shouldn’t retain ties with Afghanistan’s previous rulers, says IEA
India should sever all ties with the former Ashraf Ghani government and establish ties with Afghanistan based on national and mutual interests, said Suhail Shaheen, head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) political office in Doha.
In an exclusive interview with India’s ThePrint news organization, Shaheen said India should seek to have deeper ties with the people of Afghanistan and should reopen its embassy in Kabul.
He said that the IEA was committed to providing full security to Indian diplomats.
“We have announced time and again that it is our commitment to provide security to all diplomats working in Kabul. It is our responsibility and we have proved that. There are many embassies working in Kabul and we have provided full security to them. That also includes India if they want to open their embassy”, Shaheen told ThePrint.
He also said India is welcome to complete projects in Afghanistan or initiate new ones.
However, he said India should “not have relations and base all their relations on the individual lens of those officials of the former Kabul administration who are now in western countries living along with their families.”
India shut down its embassy in Kabul in August 2021 when the IEA took over Kabul. Prior to that, India had also closed down its consulates in Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar, Herat, and Jalalabad.
WHO says no urgent need for mass monkeypox vaccinations
Afghanistan squad for Zimbabwe series named
IEA signs agreement with UAE to manage Afghanistan’s airports
Pakistan reopens several additional borders crossings with Afghanistan
UK MPs blast ‘systemic failures of leadership, planning’ of Afghan withdrawal
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Afghans using crypto to ‘safeguard’ their savings
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
Rashid Khan smashes 3 sixes in four balls to clinch dramatic win for Gujarat
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Exiled Afghan politicians form council, call for talks with IEA
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA claims it supports local media but urges them to stick to Islamic values
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says progress made on airport contracts with Qatar, Turkey
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA expected to unveil plan to get exiled Afghan politicians to return home
-
Business4 days ago
1.2 million people in Afghanistan employed in carpet industry: Union
-
Business4 days ago
Corruption at Afghan customs offices almost zero: official
-
World4 days ago
Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN envoy says Afghanistan’s new rulers have no clear plan for good governance