World
10 Pakistani soldiers injured in North Waziristan suicide attack
At least 10 security personnel were injured, three of them seriously, when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in North Waziristan tribal district in Pakistan on Monday.
Dawn News reported that the convoy was going from Mirali to Miramshah, the district headquarters, when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up near one of the vehicles. The attack was carried out near Khadi market in Mirali.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Inter-Services Public Relations did not issue any statement on the incident.
This was the second suicide attack on the security forces in just over a month. A suicide bomber riding a motorcycle attacked a convoy of security forces in the Razmak area of North Waziristan on May 30, injuring two soldiers and two children.
Featured
Saudi welcomes biggest Hajj pilgrimage since start of pandemic
Saudi Arabia welcomed tens of thousands of worshippers from around the world as they packed the streets of Islam’s holiest city.
This year’s Hajj pilgrimage is the largest since the coronavirus pandemic began, AFP reported.
Banners welcoming the faithful, including the first international visitors since 2019, adorned squares and alleys, while armed security forces patrolled the ancient city, birthplace of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).
“This is pure joy,” Sudanese pilgrim Abdel Qader Kheder told AFP in Mecca, before the event which officially starts Wednesday.
“I almost can’t believe I am here. I am enjoying every moment.”
One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed at this year’s Hajj after two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the pandemic. The pilgrimage is one of five pillars of Islam, which all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once.
World
Six killed, 24 wounded in mass shooting at 4th of July parade near Chicago
A rooftop shooter opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park north of Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding 24 more.
CNN reported a man has been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
Authorities said the alleged gunman appeared to have fired shots from a rooftop, and that a “high-powered rifle” had been recovered from the scene.
Video capturing the parade showed members of a marching band fleeing as gunshots were heard nearby.
This latest shooting was one of several mass shootings over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the US, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks gun violence incidents across the country.
As of July 5, there have been at least 311 mass shootings since the beginning of the year, according to the archive. July 5 is the 186th day of 2022.
The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.
World
Gunman kills three, wounds several at Denmark mall
At least three people were killed and several more were wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall in the Danish capital, Copenhagen on Sunday, according to reports.
Police said that a 22-year-old Danish man was arrested over the shooting and charged with manslaughter, Reuters reported. The motive remains unclear.
The shooter killed a man in his forties and two “young people”, a man and a woman, Police Inspector Soren Thomassen said. Several more were wounded, and among those were three in critical condition.
“Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night. Several were killed. Even more wounded. Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents and adults,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement late on Sunday.
“Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second,” she said. “I want to encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time.”
The shooting happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital.
The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. The event had sent hundreds of thousands of cheering Danes into the streets across the country.
