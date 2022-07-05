10 Pakistani soldiers injured in North Waziristan suicide attack

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2022)

At least 10 security personnel were injured, three of them seriously, when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in North Waziristan tribal district in Pakistan on Monday.

Dawn News reported that the convoy was going from Mirali to Miramshah, the district headquarters, when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up near one of the vehicles. The attack was carried out near Khadi market in Mirali.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Inter-Services Public Relations did not issue any statement on the incident.

This was the second suicide attack on the security forces in just over a month. A suicide bomber riding a motorcycle attacked a convoy of security forces in the Razmak area of North Waziristan on May 30, injuring two soldiers and two children.