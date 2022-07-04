World
Gunman kills three, wounds several at Denmark mall
At least three people were killed and several more were wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall in the Danish capital, Copenhagen on Sunday, according to reports.
Police said that a 22-year-old Danish man was arrested over the shooting and charged with manslaughter, Reuters reported. The motive remains unclear.
The shooter killed a man in his forties and two “young people”, a man and a woman, Police Inspector Soren Thomassen said. Several more were wounded, and among those were three in critical condition.
“Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night. Several were killed. Even more wounded. Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents and adults,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement late on Sunday.
“Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second,” she said. “I want to encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time.”
The shooting happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital.
The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. The event had sent hundreds of thousands of cheering Danes into the streets across the country.
19 killed as bus tumbles into ravine in Balochistan, Pakistan
At least 19 passengers were killed and 14 injured when a bus fell into a ravine in the Dhana Sar region of Balochistan on Sunday morning, Pakistani authorities confirmed.
Assistant Commissioner Syed Mehtab Shah told Pakistan’s The Express Tribune that the bus was heading to Quetta from Rawalpindi when it tumbled into the ravine.
“Rainfall and speeding led to the incident,” he stated, adding that two students were among the deceased.
So far four bodies have been brought to the district headquarters hospital in Zhob and a rescue operation has been launched to recover the remaining bodies, The Express Tribune reported.
“All injured people have been shifted to Zhob hospital,” Shah said.
Five dead, 44 injured in 6.3-magnitude quake in Iran
Five people were killed and 44 others injured in a magnitude-6.3 earthquake in southern Iran on Saturday.
Iran’s state media reported rescue teams were deployed near the epicentre, Sayeh Khosh village, which is home to around 300 people in Hormozgan province, south of the capital, Tehran.
People went into the streets as aftershocks continued to jolt the area after the early morning quake, which also damaged buildings and infrastructure, AP reported.
The earthquake was felt in many neighboring countries, the report said.
The area has seen several moderate earthquakes in recent weeks. In November, one man died following two magnitude-6.4 and 6.3 earthquakes.
Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.
In 2003, a magnitude-6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
A magnitude-7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.
Russia kills 21 with missiles near Odessa after abandoning Snake Island
Russia flattened part of an apartment building while residents slept on Friday in missile attacks near Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa that killed at least 21 people, hours after Russian troops abandoned a nearby outpost at Snake Island.
Neighbors in the resort village of Serhiivka helped workers comb through the rubble of the nine-storey apartment block, a section of which had been completely destroyed at 1:00 a.m.
Walls and windows of a neighboring, 14-storey apartment block had also been damaged by the blast wave. Nearby holiday camps were also hit, Reuters reported.
Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa regional administration, said 21 people had been confirmed killed, including a 12-year-old boy. Authorities said earlier 41 people had been rescued from the apartment building where 152 lived.
The regional governor said the Soviet-era missiles had been fired from the direction of the Black Sea.
The Kremlin denied targeting civilians: “I would like to remind you of the president’s words that the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The attack came just four days after Russia struck a crowded shopping mall in central Ukraine killing at least 19 people.
Kyiv says Moscow has dramatically escalated its long-range attacks hitting civilian targets far from the front line in recent days, which Ukraine describes as a war crime. Russia says it has been aiming at military sites.
