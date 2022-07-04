Gunman kills three, wounds several at Denmark mall

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2022)

At least three people were killed and several more were wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall in the Danish capital, Copenhagen on Sunday, according to reports.

Police said that a 22-year-old Danish man was arrested over the shooting and charged with manslaughter, Reuters reported. The motive remains unclear.

The shooter killed a man in his forties and two “young people”, a man and a woman, Police Inspector Soren Thomassen said. Several more were wounded, and among those were three in critical condition.

“Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night. Several were killed. Even more wounded. Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents and adults,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement late on Sunday.

“Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second,” she said. “I want to encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time.”

The shooting happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital.

The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. The event had sent hundreds of thousands of cheering Danes into the streets across the country.