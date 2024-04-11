World
Three sons of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike
Three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian Islamist group and Haniyeh’s family said.
The Israeli military confirmed carrying out the attack, describing the three sons as operatives in the Hamas armed wing, Reuters reported.
The three sons – Hazem, Amir and Mohammad – were killed when the car they were driving in was bombed in Gaza’s Al-Shati camp, Hamas said. Four of Haniyeh’s grandchildren, three girls and a boy, were also killed in the attack, Hamas said.
Asked about the four grandchildren killed in the airstrike, the Israeli military said there was “no information on that right now.”
Haniyeh, based abroad in Qatar, has been the tough-talking face of Hamas’ international diplomacy as war with Israel has raged on in Gaza, where his family home was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike back in November.
“The blood of my sons is not dearer than the blood of our people,” Haniyeh, 61, who has 13 sons and daughters according to Hamas sources, told pan-Arab Al Jazeera TV.
The three sons and four grandchildren were making family visits during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Shati, their home refugee camp in Gaza City, according to relatives.
Hamas said on Tuesday it was studying an Israeli ceasefire proposal in the more than six-month-old Gaza war but that it was “intransigent” and met none of the Palestinian demands.
“Our demands are clear and specific and we will not make concessions on them. The enemy will be delusional if it thinks that targeting my sons, at the climax of the negotiations and before the movement sends its response, will push Hamas to change its position,” Haniyeh said.
In the seventh month of a war in which Israel’s air and ground offensive has devastated Gaza, Hamas wants an end to Israeli military operations and a withdrawal from the enclave, and permission for displaced Palestinians to return home, Reuters reported.
Haniyeh’s eldest son confirmed in a Facebook post that his three brothers were killed. “Thanks to God who honoured us by the martyrdom of my brothers, Hazem, Amir and Mohammad and their children,” wrote Abdel-Salam Haniyeh.
World
One dead, five wounded in Washington shooting
A man has been killed and five others, including two children, injured after a shooting in Washington.
The shooting happened in the Carver Langston neighborhood on Wednesday night, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said.
Investigators believe the suspects got out of a vehicle and began shooting into a crowd of people on the street.
One man was killed while two men, a woman and a nine-year-old were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.
A 12-year-old later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and is also believed to be a victim in the shooting, Smith said.
The District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime, which went up 39 percent in 2023.
The increase was largely fuelled by a 35 percent rise in homicides and growth in carjackings, which nearly doubled.
Smith has pushed US politicians to pass legislation that would strengthen penalties for gun offenses in Washington.
World
Biden says Netanyahu’s approach to war in Gaza is a ‘mistake’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war in Gaza is a “mistake,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview published on Tuesday, offering further criticism of Israel’s handling of the conflict, Reuters reported.
“I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden said in comments to Univision, a U.S. Spanish-language TV network.
Biden has also previously called Israel’s bombing in Gaza “indiscriminate, opens new tab” and its military actions “over the top, opens new tab.”
The White House said last week that the president, in a call with Netanyahu, threatened to make conditional, opens new tab U.S. support for Israel’s offensive on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians. That call followed an Israeli airstrike that killed seven staff, opens new tab of the aid group World Central Kitchen.
“What I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country,” Biden said in Tuesday’s interview.
Israel’s military assault on Gaza, opens new tab has been the subject of mounting international criticism, opens new tab. Domestically, Biden has also faced months of protests, opens new tab from anti-war activists, Muslims and Arab Americans across the country, who have demanded a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and restrictions on U.S. military assistance for Israel, read the report.
Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, opens new tab on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed over 33,000, according to the local health ministry, displaced nearly all of its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations, opens new tab that Israel denies. The coastal enclave also suffers widespread hunger.
Israel has received more U.S. foreign aid than any other country since World War Two, although annual assistance has been dwarfed for two years by funding and military equipment sent to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion.
According to Reuters the United States has traditionally shielded Israel in the U.N. Security Council and vetoed three draft resolutions on the war in Gaza. It abstained last month when the Security Council demanded an immediate ceasefire.
World
Hamas says Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review
Hamas said early on Tuesday Israel’s proposal that it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators did not meet any of the demands of Palestinian factions.
However, the group added in a statement it would study the proposal, which it described as “intransigent”, and deliver its response to the mediators, Reuters reported.
A Hamas official told Reuters on Monday that the group has rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal made at talks in Cairo, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date was set for an invasion of Rafah, Gaza’s last refuge for displaced Palestinians.
Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt on Sunday for talks that included Qatari and Egyptian mediators as well as CIA Director William Burns.
Burn’s presence underlined rising pressure from Israel’s main ally the U.S. for a deal that would free Israeli hostages held in Gaza and get aid to Palestinian civilians left destitute by six months of conflict.
But senior Hamas official Ali Baraka told Reuters: “We reject the latest Israeli proposals that the Egyptian side informed us of. The politburo met today and decided this.”
Another Hamas official had earlier told Reuters that no progress had been made in the negotiations.
