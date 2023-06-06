Business
Two new gas wells to be drilled in northern Afghanistan this year
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum spokesman said on Tuesday that two new gas wells will be drilled in northern Jawzjan province this year and gas processing units will be installed alongside the wells in order to purify the gas on site.
The ministry’s spokesman Hamayoun Afghan said a gas pipeline of over 90 kms long, between Jawzjan and Balkh, will be completed and put into operation this year. “This year, we will try to complete the gas pipeline between Jawzjan and Balkh, and we will continue to dig new wells in the Yatem Taq area, and we will try to increase our production in order to increase our revenue,” he said.
He said currently 600 thousand cubic meters of gas is extracted and processed in Jawzjan province daily, but plans are in place to increase this to two million cubic meters per day.
“We are trying to buy new equipment to have a processing capacity of 2.5 million cubic meters of gas per day, and we are fully prepared to launch this project,” Afghan said.
The ministry did not however give any indication of whether agreements had been signed with private investors to extract the gas.
Khan Jan Alkozai, a member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said the country will benefit enormously if more investment is made in this sector.
“I think that there is a high capacity in the area of energy production from gas, and in the area of attracting investment in this area, the facilities should be provided,” said Alkozai.
Currently, there are gas fields in nine areas of Jawzjan province, including in Yatem Taq, Jarqaduk, Jangal Kalan, Khowaja Bolan and other areas.
Energy production is a priority for the Islamic Emirate as the government relies on neighboring countries to supply it with over 50% of its current electricity needs.
In addition to coal-fired energy production plants, the IEA is also encouraging investment in gas to electricity plants. This process in the country is not new, as one trailblazer has been successfully supplying electricity to hundreds of thousands of people for the past few years.
The company is Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated power production company and it has the region’s most technologically advanced gas fired electric power plant.
Launched in 2019, this commercial operation provides reliable and affordable electric power to hundreds of thousands of people in the country.
Located in Sheberghan, in gas-rich Jawzjan province, Bayat Power has steadfastly aimed to provide essential power for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
Powered by a Siemens SGT-A45 ‘Fast Power’ turbine, the world’s most advanced mobile gas to energy power solution, phase one of Bayat Power-1’s operations generates up to 44 megawatts of power for Afghan homes and businesses.
To date, Bayat Power has delivered over 700 million kilowatts of domestic power to the Afghan grid.
However, Bayat Power hopes to eventually roll out three phases in total that will generate more than 200 megawatts of electricity – enough to serve millions of Afghan residential and commercial clients.
IEA calls for reduction in production and use of plastic
Abdulrahman Hafez, the general director of the National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) on Monday called on companies and the public to reduce the production and use of plastics.
Marking World Environment Day under the theme of “Fighting Plastic Pollution”, Hafez urged business owners to start using paper bags instead.
Speaking at a ceremony to mark the occasion, Hafez said: “We ask the industrialists and factory owners of the country to gradually stop the production of plastic bags and instead provide the basis for the production of paper bags.”
NEPA officials also called on the international community to resume work on 22 environmental-related projects that have been suspended.
In addition, the Minister of Public Health said at the ceremony that the Islamic Emirate is ready to fully cooperate with the international community in the field of environmental protection and air pollution control.
Dr. Qalandar Ebad said air pollution contributes to the high levels of cancer and that there are limited oncology treatment options in the country. He said however, that the ministry is drawing up a national program, in line with global standards, to treat cancer patients.
“One of the causes of cancer is definitely plastic pollution, and experts know how plastic causes cancer in humans. And cancer is a disease that we don’t have a single specialist in the cancer department in Afghanistan today,” Ebad said.
According to the United Nations Environment Program, more than 430 million tons of plastic is produced worldwide every year, half of which is designed for single use. The UN also stated that more than 20,000 truckloads of plastic garbage are dumped into oceans, seas and lakes every day.
Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, says that: “Due to the lack of development in the villages of Afghanistan, unfortunately, in many cases, our compatriots use contaminated water, which can have destructive and negative consequences in the reproduction of diseases for our compatriots.”
In 1972, the United Nations General Assembly named June 5 as World Environment Day. And Afghanistan, like other countries in the world, wants to play an active role in improving the environment.
Energy minister meets with Chinese over energy production
The minister of energy and water Abdul Latif Mansoor said in a meeting on Sunday in Kabul with representatives of Chinese companies that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is eager to invest in energy production from coal resources and solar power projects.
At the meeting, the Chinese expressed their willingness to invest in energy production projects and requested the cooperation of the leadership of the ministry in this regard.
The minister welcomed their enthusiasm and said grounds had been paved for investment and for job creation opportunities.
Mansoor said that in order to speed up the investment process, an agreement should be signed between the two sides as soon as possible and with other relevant departments so that work can start.
Minister gives mining licenses to 14 individuals during Baghlan visit
Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has distributed mining licenses to 14 people during his visit to Baghlan province.
According to Bakhtar news agency, Delawar said that the licenses were issued temporarily for 9 months, and for those who can operate according to the standards of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, licenses will be extended.
Meanwhile, Aminullah Ahmadi, the head of the coal enterprise in the north of the country, said that according to their survey, there are coal mines in 400 areas of Baghlan.
He also said that the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum considers itself obliged to grant licenses for miners, monitor their activities, cancel licenses in case of problems or bring changes considering the national interests.
Miners are also required to extract specified mines, preventing the illegal sale of minerals, observe technical standards during extraction, avoid contract with a second person, provide monitoring facilities for the delegations of the Islamic Emirate, prevent the employment of children in mining and using modern tools of mining.
