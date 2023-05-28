Latest News
UNAMA’s head meets with Turkmenistan FM, discusses Afghanistan
The head of United Nations Assistance Missions in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Roza Otunbayeva met with the foreign minister of Turkmenistan and discussed cooperation between regional countries and the UN over Afghanistan issues.
Turkmenistan’s foreign ministry has said the two sides emphasized on the importance of the cooperation between the regional countries and the United Nations regarding the many challenges, particularly economic and humanitarian crises that Afghanistan is currently faced with.
International cooperation to implement development projects in Afghanistan and the country’s entry into the global economy were also discussed by Otunbayeva and Turkmenistan foreign minister, Raşit Meredow.
Furthermore, the TAPI project was also discussed during the meeting, the Turkmenistan Ministry of foreign affairs stated.
Otunbayeva traveled to Turkmenistan to participate in the meeting of the special representatives of countries for Afghanistan.
In separate meetings, the Turkmenistan foreign minister met with Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia and Tomas Niklasson, EU envoy for Afghanistan.
The situation in Afghanistan and issues related to cooperation and maintaining a broad dialogue regarding the country were among the topics discussed in these meetings.
IEA confirmed cross-border skirmish with Iran
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) interior ministry has confirmed Saturday’s border skirmish with Iran in Nimroz province and said two people were killed – one on either side of the border.
Abdul Nafee Takour, the ministry’s spokesman said Iranian forces fired on Afghanistan. Afghan border forces then responded and fired back.
He said the situation is now under control and said the Islamic Emirate does not want to fight with its neighbors.
In response to the skirmish, the ministry of defense said the IEA considers dialogue and negotiation to be a reasonable way to resolve any problem.
According to the defense ministry, making excuses for war and negative actions is not in the interest of any of the parties.
Clashes broke out early Saturday along the border with Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.
The incident comes amid rising tension between the two countries over what Iran claims is Afghanistan’s disregard of the 1973 water treaty.
Iran claims the IEA is blocking the Helmand River, depriving them of their rightful share of the water.
IEA’s culture minister meets with Chinese ambassador to Kabul
The Islamic Emirate’s minister of Information and Culture, Khairullah Khairkhah, met on Saturday with the Chinese Ambassador, Wang Yu, in Kabul, where they discussed the need for further development of bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China, the ministry tweeted.
The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation and explore new avenues of collaboration between the two nations.
During their discussion, Khairkhah emphasized the importance of cultural and historical preservation in Afghanistan. In a statement shared on Twitter, the Ministry highlighted Ambassador Yu’s assurance that China is fully committed to supporting Afghanistan in safeguarding its rich cultural heritage.
This collaboration in protecting historical and cultural artifacts signifies the mutual recognition of their significance and the shared commitment to preserving Afghanistan’s diverse cultural legacy.
Afghanistan, with its ancient civilizations and historical sites, holds a significant place in world heritage. The preservation of these cultural treasures not only serves as a source of pride for the Afghan people but also contributes to the collective heritage of humanity.
Afghanistan-Iran issues can be resolved through talks, Muttaqi tells Qomi
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian ambassador in Kabul, that the issues between the two countries can be resolved through talks.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qomi noted in the meeting that Iran defended the current situation in Afghanistan in the UN meeting in Doha.
He also emphasized the need to manage border issues between the two countries in coordination with each other.
Stressing the need for “good relations” between the two countries, Muttaqi spoke about resuming the process of transferring Afghan prisoners, suspending the execution of prisoners sentenced to death in Iran and facilitating the process of issuing visas for Afghans.
The sides also discussed the issue of water rights.
Muttaqi said that the issues between the two sides can be resolved through dialogue and understanding.
The meeting comes amid rising tensions between the two countries over water rights.
Iran has accused Afghanistan of violating the water treaty signed in 1973.
IEA, however, says that it is committed to the treaty, but there is not enough water due to drought.
