Latest News
IEA confirmed cross-border skirmish with Iran
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) interior ministry has confirmed Saturday’s border skirmish with Iran in Nimroz province and said two people were killed – one on either side of the border.
Abdul Nafee Takour, the ministry’s spokesman said Iranian forces fired on Afghanistan. Afghan border forces then responded and fired back.
He said the situation is now under control and said the Islamic Emirate does not want to fight with its neighbors.
In response to the skirmish, the ministry of defense said the IEA considers dialogue and negotiation to be a reasonable way to resolve any problem.
According to the defense ministry, making excuses for war and negative actions is not in the interest of any of the parties.
Clashes broke out early Saturday along the border with Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.
The incident comes amid rising tension between the two countries over what Iran claims is Afghanistan’s disregard of the 1973 water treaty.
Iran claims the IEA is blocking the Helmand River, depriving them of their rightful share of the water.
Latest News
IEA’s culture minister meets with Chinese ambassador to Kabul
The Islamic Emirate’s minister of Information and Culture, Khairullah Khairkhah, met on Saturday with the Chinese Ambassador, Wang Yu, in Kabul, where they discussed the need for further development of bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China, the ministry tweeted.
The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation and explore new avenues of collaboration between the two nations.
During their discussion, Khairkhah emphasized the importance of cultural and historical preservation in Afghanistan. In a statement shared on Twitter, the Ministry highlighted Ambassador Yu’s assurance that China is fully committed to supporting Afghanistan in safeguarding its rich cultural heritage.
This collaboration in protecting historical and cultural artifacts signifies the mutual recognition of their significance and the shared commitment to preserving Afghanistan’s diverse cultural legacy.
Afghanistan, with its ancient civilizations and historical sites, holds a significant place in world heritage. The preservation of these cultural treasures not only serves as a source of pride for the Afghan people but also contributes to the collective heritage of humanity.
Latest News
Afghanistan-Iran issues can be resolved through talks, Muttaqi tells Qomi
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian ambassador in Kabul, that the issues between the two countries can be resolved through talks.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qomi noted in the meeting that Iran defended the current situation in Afghanistan in the UN meeting in Doha.
He also emphasized the need to manage border issues between the two countries in coordination with each other.
Stressing the need for “good relations” between the two countries, Muttaqi spoke about resuming the process of transferring Afghan prisoners, suspending the execution of prisoners sentenced to death in Iran and facilitating the process of issuing visas for Afghans.
The sides also discussed the issue of water rights.
Muttaqi said that the issues between the two sides can be resolved through dialogue and understanding.
The meeting comes amid rising tensions between the two countries over water rights.
Iran has accused Afghanistan of violating the water treaty signed in 1973.
IEA, however, says that it is committed to the treaty, but there is not enough water due to drought.
Latest News
EU-Central Asia meeting calls for lifting bans on Afghan girls and women
EU and Central Asia special envoys for Afghanistan met Friday in Turkmenistan capital Ashgabat, where they also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to lift all bans on girls and women restricting their rights to education, work and participation in public life.
In a joint statement, the envoy said that these bans have “detrimental effects on the ability of the international community to deliver humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, and need to be lifted for the Afghan economy to prosper, and ultimately for Afghanistan to achieve long-term stability and peace.”
They also underlined the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government and of upholding civil, political, social economic and cultural rights of all Afghans.
The participants called on the IEA to prevent the Afghan territory from being used as a safe haven for hosting, planning, training, financing or exporting terrorism and violent extremism to other countries.
“Negative spill-over effects from Afghanistan, such as terrorism, violent extremism, drug trafficking and other illicit crossborder activities, will negatively impact the region,” the statement said.
It also said that the use of shared natural resources has to take the needs of all neighbours into account.
The envoys discussed prospects and challenges for economic stabilization and recovery of Afghanistan, noting the importance of favourable conditions for economic activity, the financial and banking sector and the restoration of social-economic infrastructure in Afghanistan being created, which would allow for further assistance by the international community.
