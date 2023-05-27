IEA confirmed cross-border skirmish with Iran

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) interior ministry has confirmed Saturday’s border skirmish with Iran in Nimroz province and said two people were killed – one on either side of the border.

Abdul Nafee Takour, the ministry’s spokesman said Iranian forces fired on Afghanistan. Afghan border forces then responded and fired back.

He said the situation is now under control and said the Islamic Emirate does not want to fight with its neighbors.

In response to the skirmish, the ministry of defense said the IEA considers dialogue and negotiation to be a reasonable way to resolve any problem.

According to the defense ministry, making excuses for war and negative actions is not in the interest of any of the parties.

Clashes broke out early Saturday along the border with Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The incident comes amid rising tension between the two countries over what Iran claims is Afghanistan’s disregard of the 1973 water treaty.

Iran claims the IEA is blocking the Helmand River, depriving them of their rightful share of the water.