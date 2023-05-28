Connect with us

At least 42 dead in natural disasters in past month

Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) has reported that over the past month, at least 42 people died and 45 were injured in 13 provinces due to natural disasters.

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the ministry, said in a video that during this period, 341 houses were completely or partially destroyed, 19,573 acres of agricultural land was destroyed, and 1,354 livestock were lost in these provinces, mostly in flash floods.

According to Rahimi, these incidents took place in the provinces of Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Takhar, Badakhshan, Ghor, Kandahar, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Paktia, Khost, Daikundi and Nangarhar.

Afghanistan, Pakistan set up task team for cross-border movement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced that a joint committee will be established between the consular section of the ministry and the Pakistani embassy in Kabul in order to facilitate the movement of nationals between the two countries.

According to the ministry, an agreement was reached on the formation of this committee on Saturday in a meeting between Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the IEA and Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani, Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

In this announcement, which was published on the Twitter page of Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the deputy spokesman of the foreign ministry, it is stated that an agreement was reached on the creation of this committee at the “request and insistence” of the foreign minister.

Ahmad added that the charge d’affaires of the Pakistani embassy requested an extended visa period for Pakistani students who come to Afghanistan to study.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi has “assured” the charge d’affaires of the IEA’s cooperation in this regard.

Afghanistan hit by magnitude-5.2 earthquake

A magnitude-5.2 earthquake occurred in northeastern Afghanistan at 10:19 on Sunday, with it’s epicenter 36 km southeast of Jurm.

The quake was felt across the region including parts of India, Pakistan, and southern Tajikistan.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

However, it could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas.

UNAMA’s head meets with Turkmenistan FM, discusses Afghanistan

The head of United Nations Assistance Missions in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Roza Otunbayeva met with the foreign minister of Turkmenistan and discussed cooperation between regional countries and the UN over Afghanistan issues.

Turkmenistan’s foreign ministry has said the two sides emphasized on the importance of the cooperation between the regional countries and the United Nations regarding the many challenges, particularly economic and humanitarian crises that Afghanistan is currently faced with.

International cooperation to implement development projects in Afghanistan and the country’s entry into the global economy were also discussed by Otunbayeva and Turkmenistan foreign minister, Raşit Meredow.

Furthermore, the TAPI project was also discussed during the meeting, the Turkmenistan Ministry of foreign affairs stated.

Otunbayeva traveled to Turkmenistan to participate in the meeting of the special representatives of countries for Afghanistan.

In separate meetings, the Turkmenistan foreign minister met with Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia and Tomas Niklasson, EU envoy for Afghanistan.

The situation in Afghanistan and issues related to cooperation and maintaining a broad dialogue regarding the country were among the topics discussed in these meetings.

