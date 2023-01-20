Latest News
UNESCO dedicates 2023 Int’l Day of Education to Afghan girls and women
The United Nations cultural agency UNESCO said on Thursday it has decided to dedicate the 2023 International Day of Education (January 24) to Afghan girls and women.
On the occasion of an event to be organized at the UN headquarters in New York, UNESCO will renew its call to immediately restore their fundamental right to education, the agency said.
“No country in the world should bar women and girls from receiving an education. Education is a universal human right that must be respected,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.
“The international community has the responsibility to ensure that the rights of Afghan girls and women are restored without delay. The war against women must stop,” she added.
Last month, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) suspended university education for women. This followed an earlier directive barring girls from attending secondary school.
According to UNESCO, 2.5 million (80%) of school-aged Afghan girls and young women are out of school, 1.2 million of whom were denied access to secondary schools and universities following the decision of IEA authorities.
The agency said that the decisions by the IEA authorities in Afghanistan threaten to wipe out the development gains made by the country over the past 20 years. From 2001 to 2021, Afghanistan saw a tenfold increase in enrolment at all education levels from around 1 million students to around 10 million, with the support of the international community, including UNESCO.
During this period, the number of girls in primary school increased from almost zero to 2.5 million. Women’s participation in Afghan higher education also increased almost 20 times, from 5,000 students to over 100,000. Literacy rates for women almost doubled, from 17% of women being able to read and write in 2001 to nearly 30% for all age groups combined, UNESCO said.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid in PD6 of Kabul
Bayat Foundation continued to distribute much-needed winter aid to desperate families – this time to those in PD6 in the western part of Kabul.
Hundreds of families were given food packages that included flour, rice and oil.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation, said that these donations will continue in other provinces until the end of winter.
“Every year, Bayat Foundation has its winter aid program and has helped during earthquakes and floods those in need,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail.
“This year, fortunately, we started our winter aid program from the center, Inshallah we will distribute it to other provinces as well. Today, we came to the west of Kabul and distributed flour, oil and rice to a number of deserving people,” he said.
The needy who have benefited from this aid are happy and want this process to be continued for them in the future.
Meanwhile, a number of needy people are still asking other aid organizations to help them in this difficult situation, like the Bayad Foundation.
“We have many problems and we need to be helped,” said a recipient said.
“We ask other businessmen to provide us with this help, it is winter and people are unemployed,” another recipient said.
Since its establishment, Bayat Foundation has played an important role in the reconstruction of a number of government institutions, especially the health sector, in addition to helping the needy.
Foundation officials said they hope to be able to continue distributing aid to desperate families in Kabul and around the country through winter.
Bayat Foundation launched its annual program on Wednesday in western Kabul, where dozens of needy families received the same food parcels.
This aid is critical to countless Afghan families who are not only dealing with a crippled economy and severe hunger but also with an abnormally cold winter – which, according to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials, has claimed the lives of over 70 people in the past two weeks.
Latest News
Almost 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran in last 3 weeks
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says in the last three weeks, more than 12,500 people entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border and nearly 16,000 Afghan migrants entered Afghanistan through the Nimroz border.
According to MoRR, most of the returnees went to Iran illegally and were without their families. Many were also deported from Iran.
“We request all countries not to relate the issues of immigrants to politics; the rights given to immigrants by Islam and the world must be respected,” said Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy refugees minister.
Some returning immigrants have said they are back home but want the government to provide job opportunities for them.
A number of experts meanwhile have said that Iran is not so keen on hosting Afghan migrants as sanctions imposed on Tehran by the West is having an impact on their economy.
“There are still financial and unemployment problems in Afghanistan and many are unemployed and cannot support their families,” said Sara Rahmani, an immigrant affairs expert.
“They are forced to leave Afghanistan and migrate to neighboring countries,” she added.
Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, minister of refugees, also said that efforts are underway to free Afghan prisoners from prisons in Pakistan and China.
“The office of the prime minister has ordered us to start work on releasing Afghan refugees, and this ministry is ready to make any sacrifices for the release of Afghan prisoners,” said Haqqani.
According to reports, more than 1.86 million Afghan immigrants have returned to Afghanistan from different countries, including Iran, over the past year.
Latest News
Muttaqi stresses need for cooperation with Aga Khan Development Network
Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with the special representative of the Aga Khan Development Network in Kabul on Thursday and assured the organization of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) ongoing cooperation.
The two sides discussed various issues including the Aga Khan’s work to rebuild houses in Khost and Paktika that were destroyed in last year’s earthquake.
Muttaqi thanked the organization for their cooperation and efforts in Afghanistan and encouraged the network to continue providing much needed assistance.
