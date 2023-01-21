Latest News
Pakistan’s foreign minister rules out military operations in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the country does not intend to carry out military operations inside Afghanistan.
“We’re not interested in launching a cross-border operation, nor would we want to advocate for more military intervention after what we’ve already seen was the longest war,” Zardari told Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday.
Separately, in an interview with Washington Post, Zardari also ruled out talks with militants who don’t respect Pakistan’s Constitution and laws.
“The new leadership in Pakistan, both political and military, has been absolutely clear. There will be no talks with terrorist organisations that don’t respect our laws and constitution,” he told the Post.
Zardari said Pakistan was confident to work with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), which he claimed has influence over these groups.
Pakistan was willing to build the capacity of the Afghan government to deal with the threat, he told Anadolu.
Talking about the new reality that has emerged in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal, the foreign minister said everyone around the world was concerned about the potential use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities.
The interests of Pakistan and the US are aligned to eliminate terrorist groups from Afghanistan, he told the Post.
Last month, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that IEA’s failure to act against TTP would prompt Pakistan to do so in Afghanistan.
IEA’s Ministry of National Defense slammed the remarks as “provocative and baseless.”
Latest News
Deputy UN chief pushes for women’s rights during visit to Kandahar
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammad expressed alarm to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kandahar over the situation of women’s rights in Afghanistan, the United Nations said on Friday.
Mohammad finished a four-day visit to Afghanistan on Friday, after also meeting IEA officials in the capital Kabul. This comes after IEA banned most female aid workers from working and stopped women and girls from attending high school and university, Reuters reported.
“My message was very clear: while we recognize the important exemptions made, these restrictions present Afghan women and girls with a future that confines them in their own homes, violating their rights and depriving the communities of their services,” Mohammad said in a statement.
In Kandahar – home to the IEA’s supreme spiritual leader who has the final say on major decisions – Mohammad met with Deputy Governor Hayatullah Mubarak.
He told her that the IEA wanted a strong relationship with the world, the removal of sanctions on its leaders and to be able to send an ambassador to the UN, said the Kandahar information office.
The UN General Assembly last month postponed for the second time a decision on whether the IEA can send an ambassador to New York. Dozens of IEA leaders are also subject to UN sanctions.
No government has formally recognized the IEA since it seized power in August 2021.
“Right now, Afghanistan is isolating itself, in the midst of a terrible humanitarian crisis and one of the most vulnerable nations on earth to climate change,” Mohammad said.
Latest News
UNESCO dedicates 2023 Int’l Day of Education to Afghan girls and women
The United Nations cultural agency UNESCO said on Thursday it has decided to dedicate the 2023 International Day of Education (January 24) to Afghan girls and women.
On the occasion of an event to be organized at the UN headquarters in New York, UNESCO will renew its call to immediately restore their fundamental right to education, the agency said.
“No country in the world should bar women and girls from receiving an education. Education is a universal human right that must be respected,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.
“The international community has the responsibility to ensure that the rights of Afghan girls and women are restored without delay. The war against women must stop,” she added.
Last month, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) suspended university education for women. This followed an earlier directive barring girls from attending secondary school.
According to UNESCO, 2.5 million (80%) of school-aged Afghan girls and young women are out of school, 1.2 million of whom were denied access to secondary schools and universities following the decision of IEA authorities.
The agency said that the decisions by the IEA authorities in Afghanistan threaten to wipe out the development gains made by the country over the past 20 years. From 2001 to 2021, Afghanistan saw a tenfold increase in enrolment at all education levels from around 1 million students to around 10 million, with the support of the international community, including UNESCO.
During this period, the number of girls in primary school increased from almost zero to 2.5 million. Women’s participation in Afghan higher education also increased almost 20 times, from 5,000 students to over 100,000. Literacy rates for women almost doubled, from 17% of women being able to read and write in 2001 to nearly 30% for all age groups combined, UNESCO said.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid in PD6 of Kabul
Bayat Foundation continued to distribute much-needed winter aid to desperate families – this time to those in PD6 in the western part of Kabul.
Hundreds of families were given food packages that included flour, rice and oil.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation, said that these donations will continue in other provinces until the end of winter.
“Every year, Bayat Foundation has its winter aid program and has helped during earthquakes and floods those in need,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail.
“This year, fortunately, we started our winter aid program from the center, Inshallah we will distribute it to other provinces as well. Today, we came to the west of Kabul and distributed flour, oil and rice to a number of deserving people,” he said.
The needy who have benefited from this aid are happy and want this process to be continued for them in the future.
Meanwhile, a number of needy people are still asking other aid organizations to help them in this difficult situation, like the Bayad Foundation.
“We have many problems and we need to be helped,” said a recipient said.
“We ask other businessmen to provide us with this help, it is winter and people are unemployed,” another recipient said.
Since its establishment, Bayat Foundation has played an important role in the reconstruction of a number of government institutions, especially the health sector, in addition to helping the needy.
Foundation officials said they hope to be able to continue distributing aid to desperate families in Kabul and around the country through winter.
Bayat Foundation launched its annual program on Wednesday in western Kabul, where dozens of needy families received the same food parcels.
This aid is critical to countless Afghan families who are not only dealing with a crippled economy and severe hunger but also with an abnormally cold winter – which, according to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials, has claimed the lives of over 70 people in the past two weeks.
Study finds fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Documentary: The Hidden Side of the War in Helmand
Deputy UN chief pushes for women’s rights during visit to Kandahar
Pakistan’s foreign minister rules out military operations in Afghanistan
UNESCO dedicates 2023 Int’l Day of Education to Afghan girls and women
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
Badakhshan Police Chief killed in a blast
Naveen-ul-Haq picked up by LSG in IPL auction
Ariana Television’s ‘sporting’ year in review
Documentary: The Hidden Side of the War in Helmand
Pakistan’s concern over spread of terrorism in Afghanistan
Saar: UN delegation visiting Afghanistan discussed
Saar: TAPI project’s importance for Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Media situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
-
Business5 days ago
First phase of Afghan-Uzbek free trade zone completed
-
COVID-195 days ago
WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information
-
Sport4 days ago
Cricket: UAE league ushers in belts instead of caps for best performances
-
World4 days ago
California rainstorm death toll reaches 20, Biden plans visit
-
World4 days ago
Death toll from strike on Ukraine apartment block rises to 40
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russian envoy meets with Muttaqi, discusses regional stability
-
Latest News4 days ago
CARE resumes health activities with men and women staff in Afghanistan