UNHCR warns of extreme hardship for forcibly displaced families this winter
Millions of people from Ukraine, Afghanistan and across the Middle East displaced by conflict or persecution could face a perilous winter as freezing temperatures add to the misery already induced by spiraling prices, the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather linked to the climate crisis, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, warned Friday.
UNHCR spokesperson Olga Sarrado, said at a press briefing in Geneva that for many of the world’s forcibly displaced, this coming winter will be far more challenging than in recent years. Many displaced families will have no option but to choose between food and warmth as they struggle to heat their shelters, source warm clothing, and cook hot meals.
Across the Middle East, many displaced Syrians and Iraqis will have to contend with extreme cold and snowstorms once again while millions of Ukrainians uprooted from their homes by the current war are facing winter in displacement or are living in damaged homes or in buildings ill-suited to protect them from the biting cold.
Sarrado said that in Afghanistan, where winter temperatures can easily plunge to -25 degrees Celsius across parts of the country, many displaced and conflict-affected families will be left exposed to the elements.
This comes amid a steep economic decline, and only months after June’s earthquake in south-eastern Paktika and Khost provinces, in which thousands of people experienced devastating loss and damage to their homes.
She said amid an ongoing effort to contain a humanitarian catastrophe, flash flooding and drought also continue to wreak havoc on lives, property and livelihoods, while some regions of Afghanistan continue to report new displacement.
Despite worsening humanitarian needs, the funding outlook for life-saving aid programmes and assistance remains bleak, Sarrado said adding that owing to funding shortfalls, UNHCR has recently been forced to scale back essential programmes in several countries.
UNHCR has launched a global winter fundraising campaign to help forcibly displaced families in the above-mentioned operations meet their most urgent needs during the coldest months of the year, she said.
Funding will help provide those uprooted with warm winter clothing, thermal blankets, home repairs, solar panels and lamps, gas cylinders and cash assistance to cover other essential winter needs, including heating.
UN General Assembly adopts resolution accusing IEA of human rights violations
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday accusing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of violating the human rights of Afghan women and girls, failing to establish a representative government, and plunging the country into “dire economic, humanitarian and social conditions.”
The resolution also pointed to persistent violence in the country since the IEA takeover 15 months ago and the presence of terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (Daesh) and their affiliates as well as the presence of “foreign terrorist fighters.”
A vote was requested and it was adopted 116-0, with 10 countries abstaining — Russia, China, Belarus, Burundi, North Korea, Ethiopia, Guinea, Nicaragua, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Sixty-seven countries did not vote, Associated Press reported.
Pakistan calls for world’s greater engagement with IEA
Pakistan has called for “greater and sustained engagement” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to promote the international community’s goals in Afghanistan with respect to human rights, political inclusivity and counter-terrorism, saying those objectives could not be achieved by isolating it.
“What could not be realized through force, cannot be achieved through isolation, sanctions or financial coercion,” Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the General Assembly on Thursday.
“A coercive approach could lead to renewed violence and conflict, strengthen terrorist groups and generate a new flow of Afghan refugees – which none of Afghanistan’s neighbours are in a position to accommodate,” he said in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan.
He insisted on reviving the Afghan economy, especially the banking system, without which commerce and investment has been frozen. “The urgent release of Afghanistan’s national reserves – held abroad – will be crucial to revival of the banking system and to promote normal business activity” he urged.
“The early resumption of reconstruction in Afghanistan and implementation of the shovel-ready regional connectivity and infrastructure projects with Central Asia as well as extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan can contribute immensely to development and peace in Afghanistan and the adjacent regions”, he added.
“It is also critical to avoid actions that could ignite another internal conflict within Afghanistan. Regardless of ideological considerations, the world must welcome that – after 40 years – one authority controls the entire territory of Afghanistan; and that there is no credible challenge to its authority. It is essential to ensure that “spoilers” – within or outside Afghanistan – are not able to foment instability, insurgency or terrorism in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, China’s envoy Zhang Jun said that the Afghan people are waiting for “an explanation of the crimes committed by foreign troops in Afghanistan, and the countries that are mainly responsible for the current situation must seriously reflect on the mistakes and take appropriate assistance for the country’s development.”
“The practice of political blockade and isolation will not solve the problem, but will exacerbate the suffering of the Afghan people,” said the Chinese envoy.
Restrictions by TAPI member countries delayed the project: ministry
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) says that a series of restrictions among the TAPI member countries has delayed the implementation of this project.
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce has stated that the Islamic Emirate has the necessary preparations to kick off the TAPI project.
“The Islamic Emirate is trying its best to start TAPI project as soon as possible, but the project is not only related to Afghanistan, that’s why there are some restrictions among member counties,” said Azizi.
The members of the private sector meanwhile have stated that the work of the TAPI project from Turkmenistan has reached the border of Afghanistan and they have asked the Islamic Emirate to take serious and necessary measures so as to implement the project inside the country.
“So far, the practical work of the project has not started; talks are going on and TAPI must be kicked off,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
“TAPI is a fundamental project and can help Afghanistan in solving the energy shortage,” said Mohammad Karim Azimi, executive director of the Kabul Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Economic experts meanwhile have expressed hope, saying that with the improvement of the security situation in Afghanistan, the best conditions have been provided for the implementation of huge economic projects in the region.
