Pakistan calls for world’s greater engagement with IEA

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2022)

Pakistan has called for “greater and sustained engagement” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to promote the international community’s goals in Afghanistan with respect to human rights, political inclusivity and counter-terrorism, saying those objectives could not be achieved by isolating it.

“What could not be realized through force, cannot be achieved through isolation, sanctions or financial coercion,” Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the General Assembly on Thursday.

“A coercive approach could lead to renewed violence and conflict, strengthen terrorist groups and generate a new flow of Afghan refugees – which none of Afghanistan’s neighbours are in a position to accommodate,” he said in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan.

He insisted on reviving the Afghan economy, especially the banking system, without which commerce and investment has been frozen. “The urgent release of Afghanistan’s national reserves – held abroad – will be crucial to revival of the banking system and to promote normal business activity” he urged.

“The early resumption of reconstruction in Afghanistan and implementation of the shovel-ready regional connectivity and infrastructure projects with Central Asia as well as extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan can contribute immensely to development and peace in Afghanistan and the adjacent regions”, he added.

“It is also critical to avoid actions that could ignite another internal conflict within Afghanistan. Regardless of ideological considerations, the world must welcome that – after 40 years – one authority controls the entire territory of Afghanistan; and that there is no credible challenge to its authority. It is essential to ensure that “spoilers” – within or outside Afghanistan – are not able to foment instability, insurgency or terrorism in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, China’s envoy Zhang Jun said that the Afghan people are waiting for “an explanation of the crimes committed by foreign troops in Afghanistan, and the countries that are mainly responsible for the current situation must seriously reflect on the mistakes and take appropriate assistance for the country’s development.”

“The practice of political blockade and isolation will not solve the problem, but will exacerbate the suffering of the Afghan people,” said the Chinese envoy.