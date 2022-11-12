Latest News
Pakistan calls for world’s greater engagement with IEA
Pakistan has called for “greater and sustained engagement” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to promote the international community’s goals in Afghanistan with respect to human rights, political inclusivity and counter-terrorism, saying those objectives could not be achieved by isolating it.
“What could not be realized through force, cannot be achieved through isolation, sanctions or financial coercion,” Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the General Assembly on Thursday.
“A coercive approach could lead to renewed violence and conflict, strengthen terrorist groups and generate a new flow of Afghan refugees – which none of Afghanistan’s neighbours are in a position to accommodate,” he said in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan.
He insisted on reviving the Afghan economy, especially the banking system, without which commerce and investment has been frozen. “The urgent release of Afghanistan’s national reserves – held abroad – will be crucial to revival of the banking system and to promote normal business activity” he urged.
“The early resumption of reconstruction in Afghanistan and implementation of the shovel-ready regional connectivity and infrastructure projects with Central Asia as well as extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan can contribute immensely to development and peace in Afghanistan and the adjacent regions”, he added.
“It is also critical to avoid actions that could ignite another internal conflict within Afghanistan. Regardless of ideological considerations, the world must welcome that – after 40 years – one authority controls the entire territory of Afghanistan; and that there is no credible challenge to its authority. It is essential to ensure that “spoilers” – within or outside Afghanistan – are not able to foment instability, insurgency or terrorism in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, China’s envoy Zhang Jun said that the Afghan people are waiting for “an explanation of the crimes committed by foreign troops in Afghanistan, and the countries that are mainly responsible for the current situation must seriously reflect on the mistakes and take appropriate assistance for the country’s development.”
“The practice of political blockade and isolation will not solve the problem, but will exacerbate the suffering of the Afghan people,” said the Chinese envoy.
Restrictions by TAPI member countries delayed the project: ministry
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) says that a series of restrictions among the TAPI member countries has delayed the implementation of this project.
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce has stated that the Islamic Emirate has the necessary preparations to kick off the TAPI project.
“The Islamic Emirate is trying its best to start TAPI project as soon as possible, but the project is not only related to Afghanistan, that’s why there are some restrictions among member counties,” said Azizi.
The members of the private sector meanwhile have stated that the work of the TAPI project from Turkmenistan has reached the border of Afghanistan and they have asked the Islamic Emirate to take serious and necessary measures so as to implement the project inside the country.
“So far, the practical work of the project has not started; talks are going on and TAPI must be kicked off,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
“TAPI is a fundamental project and can help Afghanistan in solving the energy shortage,” said Mohammad Karim Azimi, executive director of the Kabul Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Economic experts meanwhile have expressed hope, saying that with the improvement of the security situation in Afghanistan, the best conditions have been provided for the implementation of huge economic projects in the region.
SCO head raises concerns about regional security ‘spreading from Afghanistan’
The head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) counter-terrorism unit Evgeniy Sysoev raised concerns this week of what he said was a deteriorating situation in Afghanistan which could increase the risk of instability in the region.
Addressing a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday, titled “Modern Security: Challenges and Solutions”, he said: “The worsening situation in Afghanistan increases the risk of instability in the entire region, especially in Central Asia.”
According to IRNA news agency, Sysoev said there is a possibility of instability spreading from Afghanistan to the countries of the Commonwealth of Nations (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
He added: “The worsening socio-economic situation, the mass exodus of Afghans abroad, the growing ethnic conflicts, the increase in cross-border crimes and drug trafficking, multiply the risk of destabilizing the situation in Central Asia.”
This comes after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday the world should not forget the situation in Afghanistan, including the threat from terrorists operating on Afghan soil.
Meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar said: “It is legitimate that the international community, especially the neighbours, today work together to ensure that there is no terrorism threat that comes out of Afghanistan.”
Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan meets Muttaqi in Kabul
Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan, Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani, met with the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Thursday.
In a series of tweets Thursday night, the deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Zia Ahmad Takal said that in the meeting Muttaqi discussed the recent mistreatment of Afghan refugees by Pakistani police officers and said that such behavior is not in the interest of either country.
Nizamani meanwhile said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring Muslim counties with a common interest in terms of religion, culture and economies.
The Pakistani Chargé d’Affaires said that he would do what he can to support Afghanistan.
