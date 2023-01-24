Business
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
Uzbekistan will resume electricity exports to Afghanistan from Wednesday after a 10 day stoppage.
Tashkent suspended supplies on January 14 due to the extreme cold, which led to a fuel shortage at their power plants.
The Ministry of Energy in Uzbekistan said that supplies to Afghanistan were temporarily stopped as a result of fuel shortages and various technical problems, as well as to ensure a stable energy supply to consumers in Uzbekistan.
The Ministry said it had warned the energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) about the situation.
Bakhtar news agency reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan on Tuesday assured the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan that within the next 24 hours, 250 megawatts of electricity will be provided to Afghanistan.
Business
Afghanistan exports goods to Turkey over land
Afghanistan has for the first time exported goods to Turkey over land through Aqeena port in northern Faryab province.
A convoy of trucks will travel overland through Turkmenistan and Iran to reach Turkey, the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation said in a statement.
Domestic transport companies are handling the logistics, the statement noted.
Business
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Nangarhar customs officials say this year’s revenue has increased by 785 million afghanis, a 30 percent increase against last year.
In a news conference on Tuesday, the head of Nangarhar customs Abdul Hadi Abrar said that customs revenue has increased due to corruption having been stopped, taxes being paid and also an increase in the volume of imports and exports.
“Our income has increased and we have provided facilities for traders and expanded the customs areas,” said Abrar.
According to officials, trade facilities have been provided for traders at Torkham and they are trying to improve Nangarhar Customs systems.
“An important issue for a businessman is security, which fortunately has been completely resolved after the arrival of the Islamic Emirate,” said Mawlavi Abdul Basir, head of Nangarhar’s trade and industry department.
According to reports, 350 small and large manufacturing companies are active in Nangarhar Industrial Park, which has created 8,000 jobs.
Business
First phase of Afghan-Uzbek free trade zone completed
Officials from Uzbekistan said the first phase of the free trade zone complex on the border between Afghanistan and its northern neighbor has been completed and shops are now being distributed to traders from both countries.
According to the officials, the final phase of the complex will be finished by next year.
“This plan was created to expand business relations and create jobs for Afghans and the people of Uzbekistan. In this market, along with Uzbek traders, Afghan traders and entrepreneurs can also start their work and activities. We are committed to completing the remaining parts of this market soon,” said the deputy head of the Afghan-Uzbek trade zone.
He said once complete, the complex will have 4,000 shops, health centers, guesthouses and restaurants where citizens of both countries can shop for ten days without a visa.
“More than four thousand shops, health centers, restaurants and guesthouses will be built in this market. Afghan citizens can shop in this market for ten days without needing a visa.”
Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment officials and traders say that the establishment of this market can provide a platform to showcase the country’s domestic products and expand the economic activities of traders.
“As a country on the verge of economic growth, the demand of Afghans is to create facilities and charge less rent so that they can get better benefits at first,” said Asadullah Asadi, head of Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
“If the common market is activated and our traders and businessmen open shops there and our handicrafts and national products go there, it will be a very good market for us,” said Haji Qalandar, an Afghan trader.
In August last year, Balkh provincial officials said plans were underway to establish the trade zone – which would be situated along the border area of Balkh province and Surkhandarya province of Uzbekistan.
Officials said 120 acres of land would be utilized and the cost would be $75 million.
Saar: UN aid chief’s visit to Afghanistan discussed
7th ‘Kindness Train’ carrying aid from Turkey arrives in Afghanistan
Deputy PM Hanafi meets top UN aid official
Rashid Khan takes 500 wickets in T20 cricket
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
Badakhshan Police Chief killed in a blast
Afghan cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi fired from BBL team
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
Saar: UN aid chief’s visit to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: EU hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s water right discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s phone call with Chinese FM discussed
Saar: IEA’s engagement with world discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
ILT20: Franchise owners and players upbeat about the new league
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran in last 3 weeks
-
World4 days ago
Americans can sponsor refugees directly under new program
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid in Khost province
-
Nangarhar4 days ago
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
-
Nangarhar2 days ago
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid in PD6 of Kabul
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Pakistan’s concern over spread of terrorism in Afghanistan