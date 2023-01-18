Business
Afghanistan exports goods to Turkey over land
Afghanistan has for the first time exported goods to Turkey over land through Aqeena port in northern Faryab province.
A convoy of trucks will travel overland through Turkmenistan and Iran to reach Turkey, the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation said in a statement.
Domestic transport companies are handling the logistics, the statement noted.
Business
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Nangarhar customs officials say this year’s revenue has increased by 785 million afghanis, a 30 percent increase against last year.
In a news conference on Tuesday, the head of Nangarhar customs Abdul Hadi Abrar said that customs revenue has increased due to corruption having been stopped, taxes being paid and also an increase in the volume of imports and exports.
“Our income has increased and we have provided facilities for traders and expanded the customs areas,” said Abrar.
According to officials, trade facilities have been provided for traders at Torkham and they are trying to improve Nangarhar Customs systems.
“An important issue for a businessman is security, which fortunately has been completely resolved after the arrival of the Islamic Emirate,” said Mawlavi Abdul Basir, head of Nangarhar’s trade and industry department.
According to reports, 350 small and large manufacturing companies are active in Nangarhar Industrial Park, which has created 8,000 jobs.
Business
First phase of Afghan-Uzbek free trade zone completed
Officials from Uzbekistan said the first phase of the free trade zone complex on the border between Afghanistan and its northern neighbor has been completed and shops are now being distributed to traders from both countries.
According to the officials, the final phase of the complex will be finished by next year.
“This plan was created to expand business relations and create jobs for Afghans and the people of Uzbekistan. In this market, along with Uzbek traders, Afghan traders and entrepreneurs can also start their work and activities. We are committed to completing the remaining parts of this market soon,” said the deputy head of the Afghan-Uzbek trade zone.
He said once complete, the complex will have 4,000 shops, health centers, guesthouses and restaurants where citizens of both countries can shop for ten days without a visa.
“More than four thousand shops, health centers, restaurants and guesthouses will be built in this market. Afghan citizens can shop in this market for ten days without needing a visa.”
Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment officials and traders say that the establishment of this market can provide a platform to showcase the country’s domestic products and expand the economic activities of traders.
“As a country on the verge of economic growth, the demand of Afghans is to create facilities and charge less rent so that they can get better benefits at first,” said Asadullah Asadi, head of Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
“If the common market is activated and our traders and businessmen open shops there and our handicrafts and national products go there, it will be a very good market for us,” said Haji Qalandar, an Afghan trader.
In August last year, Balkh provincial officials said plans were underway to establish the trade zone – which would be situated along the border area of Balkh province and Surkhandarya province of Uzbekistan.
Officials said 120 acres of land would be utilized and the cost would be $75 million.
Business
150 foreign investors received licenses since IEA takeover: officials
A total of 150 foreign investors received licenses to invest in Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate took over in August 2021, officials said on Saturday.
The investors who received investment licenses are from the United States, China, Britain, Canada, Qatar, Poland, Netherlands, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Arab countries, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said.
“Some have already started practical work,” said Abdul Salam Akhundzada, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment welcomes foreign investment in Afghanistan, saying it will help the country.
“There is Mes Aynak project. There is a project to generate electricity from coal. It would be great if it can turn into a major project and prevent millions of dollars going out for electricity,” said Khanjan Aolokozay, member of Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
IEA officials recently signed a contract with China’s CAPEIC (Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co) Company for the extraction of oil in the Amu River basin, which covers a large area across parts of three northern provinces.
UN’s top woman in Afghanistan for talks
Qatar to stand with Afghan women amid ‘irrational’ restrictions
Afghanistan exports goods to Turkey over land
Ukraine says 16 killed in helicopter crash, including interior minister
Over 450 prominent figures return home in 7 months: commission
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Real Madrid preparing a 1 billion euro deal to sign Kylian Mbappe
Thousands welcome Messi, Argentina team after World Cup victory
Tahawol: Media situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s demand from international community discussed
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
NRC chief writes to Kandahar governor, clerics over ban on female workers
-
Sport3 days ago
MI Emirates begin ILT20 campaign with clinical win against Warriors
-
Latest News3 days ago
Former female MP killed in Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20’s maiden match ends in 73-run win for Dubai Capitals
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan hurt the prestige of America: Pompeo
-
Business5 days ago
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
-
World3 days ago
At least 16 killed in Nepal plane crash
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNSC calls for IEA to reverse bans affecting women and girls