WFP says it assisted 2 out of every 5 Afghans in past year

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2022)

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday it assisted two out of every five Afghans over the past one year.

WFP said on Twitter it assisted 21.4 million people in Afghanistan during the past one year.

“A massive scale-up of life-saving food assistance over the past year has helped save countless lives. WFP has assisted 21.4 million people – two out of every 5 Afghans. Our work is one of the last remaining barriers between Afghanistan and famine,” WFP tweeted.

Hunger in Afghanistan continues to grow as the country goes into a second winter that families are not prepared for, WFP warned.

Despite continuing assistance to Afghans, poverty rate remains high in the country.

“I have been working for eight years. I have worked selling plastic bags and water bottles,” said Mohammad, a child in Kabul.

“I am seven-years-old and I have been working for one year. I am the only breadwinner for my family,” said Fawad, a child in Kabul.

IEA officials said they will seek to resolve the existing problems with the implementation of major economic projects and economic engagement with regional countries.

“Projects that are needed in the country will be launched. Steps are being taken for extraction of mines,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.