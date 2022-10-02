IEA urges the world to lift sanctions on new govt of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate once again urges the international community to lift sanctions on the new government of Afghanistan and also to remove the travel restrictions of the IEA officials.

According to IEA officials, the continuation of these sanctions on the new government of Afghanistan will increase the distance between the Islamic Emirate and the international community.

“The continuation of global pressure and sanctions on the new government of Afghanistan will increase the distance between the Islamic Emirate and the international community,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.

It has been more than a month since the travel exemption of 13 senior officials of the Islamic Emirate has ended and these officials cannot travel outside of Afghanistan.

The international community has always made the issue of imposing sanctions on the Islamic Emirate conditional on the establishment of a comprehensive government, the provision of human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan, emphasizing that it would not recognize the new government of Afghanistan until these conditions are fulfilled.

However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it has completed all the conditions of a legitimate government.

Although the UN Security Council held a meeting twice regarding the extension or rejection of travel exemptions for officials of the Islamic Emirate, but due to differences of opinion among the members of this council, both meetings ended without results.