Door of negotiations is open to all countries including US: IEA

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2022)

The Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlavi Abdul Kabir says the door of negotiations and understanding is open to all countries, including the United States.

Speaking in a meeting Sunday with a number of academic and scientific figures of the country, Abdul Kabir said that talks are open to all countries around the world, including the US.

The sharing of consultations from scientific personalities to improve the system is said to be one of the main goals of this meeting.

Abdul Kabir has also added that they have started consultations inside the country to bring reforms in the government body, and the leadership of the Islamic Emirate is aware of the sensitivities in the country.

In this meeting however a number of scientific figures of the country have called the constitution, national understanding and national and international belief in the government the most important necessity of the time.

The reopening of girls’ schools is one of the other suggestions of this board, which was emphasized in this meeting.