Turkish Airlines to resume Afghanistan flights

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2022)

Turkish Airlines will resume flights to Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan in March next year, it was reported this week.

Turkish Airlines operated from Istanbul to Kabul for more than a decade. Since the political change in Afghanistan in August last year, Turkish Airlines like many other foreign airlines have conducted no flights to Afghanistan.

But Turkish Airlines will return soon. Its first bookable flight to Kabul is on March 27th. However, its first bookable service from Kabul is on the 26th, aviation industry publication Simple Flying reported.

Like Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif is returning. Both outbound and inbound flights will be on March 29th.

Afghanistan Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation also said the country’s airports are ready for flights, and the services at the airports are according to international standards.

Imamuddin Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, said that Fly Dubai is also expected to resume flights to Afghanistan.

Economic experts say international flights will help trade to grow and increase revenues.

IEA announced earlier this month that they signed a contract with Abu Dhabi-based firm GAAC Solutions to provide flight services and manage planes landing and taking off at key airports in Afghanistan.

The flight guidance services deal will also include equipping the facilities and training of Afghan staff at the country’s three major airports, including Kabul.

The two other airports covered under the deal are in Herat and Kandahar.