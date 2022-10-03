MoI delegation visits victim families of “Kaj” educational center attack

(Last Updated On: October 3, 2022)

A delegation led by Zainullah Abar, chief of staff of the Minister of Interior, met with the families of the victims of “Kaj” educational center attack, and shared their condolences with them.

Also, the delegation of the MoI promised them all kinds of cooperation, and assisted families of the dead with 100,000 afghanis, and the injured with 50,000 afghanis.

The delegation said that the MoI leadership shares the grief of the families.

“These murderers, these savages and these criminals do not know any religion or humanity, and they do whatever they can and it is clear all of us are their targets,” the delegation said to victim families.

Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and member of the delegation visiting the victim families, said that the enemies by carrying out such acts seek to divide the nation.

“With these actions the enemy of Afghanistan’s stability, security, development and progress is trying to create separation, division, hypocrisy, violence and hatred among the people of Afghanistan,” said Nazari.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) wrote in a tweet that the casualties toll of the attack at Kaj institute has reached 53 killed, including 46 girls, young women. 110 others were wounded.

Friday’s deadly explosion at an educational center in Kabul has sparked widespread condemnations domestically and globally.

The blast at “Kaj” educational center left more 19 people dead, including boys and girls, and 27 others wounded, according to Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police.

Ministry of Interior also confirmed the blast and the casualties.

The blast was widely condemned by the Islamic Emirate as well as Afghan political leaders and foreign diplomatic missions.

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet condemned the attack and called it a “huge horror.”