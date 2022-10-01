Officials say thousands will get jobs with implementation of new housing projects

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2022)

Thousands of people will get jobs directly or indirectly with the implementation of new large housing projects, officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Saturday.

The remarks were made in a seminar in Kabul organized by the ministry of housing and urban affairs with the objective of improving coordination, monitoring, leadership and management.

Speaking at the seminar, IEA’s Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said that the new housing projects will help resolve housing challenges facing the citizens.

“Allah willing, these projects will help resolve housing challenges faced by our compatriots to a great extent,” Hanafi said.

Officials attending the seminar also called on the local and foreign businessmen to invest in Afghanistan, saying security prevails across the country, and usurped lands have been recovered.

“We need what is delivered in such seminars. Our work processes will be improved… there will be increased transparency,” said Noor-ul-Haq Anwar, general director of the Administrative Office of the Prime Minister.

“We call on businessmen in Afghanistan and abroad and international charities to take advantage of the golden opportunity and conducive environment, and invest in our country,” said Rohullah Ahmadi, deputy minister of housing and urban affairs.

Projects such as Neela Bagh, Qatari town and New Kabul are among the major projects that the ministry of housing and urban affairs expects to be launched soon.