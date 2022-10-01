Kabul’s Emergency Hospital admitted over 2,700 war-wounded in past year

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2022)

Emergency said on Friday it admitted more than 3,000 patients in its Kabul hospital, over 90% of whom were suffering from conflict injuries.

Emergency Hospital, a facility run by an Italian NGO that specializes in treating victims of war, said that it received more than 16,000 patients in its hospitals in Kabul, Helmand’s Lashkargah and Panjshir’s Anaba district.

“In the last two months alone, we have handled 11 mass casualties in our hospital, where we had to activate extraordinary emergency procedures following explosions and attacks,” Dejan Panic, Acting Country Director for Emergency in Afghanistan, said referring to Kabul hospital. “And we continue to receive injuries from gunshots, shrapnel, stab wounds, mine explosions and IEDs on a daily basis. The security situation in the country remains complicated, particularly in the capital.”

Meanwhile, Emergency Hospital said that it received 22 injured from Friday’s suicide attack on Kaj educational center in Kabul.

“Following this Friday’s attack, we received 22 patients at our Surgical Centre for War Victims in Kabul, of whom 20 are women,” said Dejan. He added: “The victims are all between 18 and 25 years old, and most of them were in the classroom to take an exam. One person was already dead on arrival and another died after being admitted.”

The Ministry of Interior announced the casualties of Friday blast as 19 dead and 27 wounded.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, however, said on Saturday at least 35 people were killed and 82 others were wounded in the blast.

“Majority of casualties are girls & young women. All names need documenting & remembering & justice must be done,” UNAMA said in a tweet.