Latest News
Kabul’s Emergency Hospital admitted over 2,700 war-wounded in past year
Emergency said on Friday it admitted more than 3,000 patients in its Kabul hospital, over 90% of whom were suffering from conflict injuries.
Emergency Hospital, a facility run by an Italian NGO that specializes in treating victims of war, said that it received more than 16,000 patients in its hospitals in Kabul, Helmand’s Lashkargah and Panjshir’s Anaba district.
“In the last two months alone, we have handled 11 mass casualties in our hospital, where we had to activate extraordinary emergency procedures following explosions and attacks,” Dejan Panic, Acting Country Director for Emergency in Afghanistan, said referring to Kabul hospital. “And we continue to receive injuries from gunshots, shrapnel, stab wounds, mine explosions and IEDs on a daily basis. The security situation in the country remains complicated, particularly in the capital.”
Meanwhile, Emergency Hospital said that it received 22 injured from Friday’s suicide attack on Kaj educational center in Kabul.
“Following this Friday’s attack, we received 22 patients at our Surgical Centre for War Victims in Kabul, of whom 20 are women,” said Dejan. He added: “The victims are all between 18 and 25 years old, and most of them were in the classroom to take an exam. One person was already dead on arrival and another died after being admitted.”
The Ministry of Interior announced the casualties of Friday blast as 19 dead and 27 wounded.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, however, said on Saturday at least 35 people were killed and 82 others were wounded in the blast.
“Majority of casualties are girls & young women. All names need documenting & remembering & justice must be done,” UNAMA said in a tweet.
Latest News
WFP says it assisted 2 out of every 5 Afghans in past year
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday it assisted two out of every five Afghans over the past one year.
WFP said on Twitter it assisted 21.4 million people in Afghanistan during the past one year.
“A massive scale-up of life-saving food assistance over the past year has helped save countless lives. WFP has assisted 21.4 million people – two out of every 5 Afghans. Our work is one of the last remaining barriers between Afghanistan and famine,” WFP tweeted.
Hunger in Afghanistan continues to grow as the country goes into a second winter that families are not prepared for, WFP warned.
Despite continuing assistance to Afghans, poverty rate remains high in the country.
“I have been working for eight years. I have worked selling plastic bags and water bottles,” said Mohammad, a child in Kabul.
“I am seven-years-old and I have been working for one year. I am the only breadwinner for my family,” said Fawad, a child in Kabul.
IEA officials said they will seek to resolve the existing problems with the implementation of major economic projects and economic engagement with regional countries.
“Projects that are needed in the country will be launched. Steps are being taken for extraction of mines,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
Latest News
Officials say thousands will get jobs with implementation of new housing projects
Thousands of people will get jobs directly or indirectly with the implementation of new large housing projects, officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Saturday.
The remarks were made in a seminar in Kabul organized by the ministry of housing and urban affairs with the objective of improving coordination, monitoring, leadership and management.
Speaking at the seminar, IEA’s Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said that the new housing projects will help resolve housing challenges facing the citizens.
“Allah willing, these projects will help resolve housing challenges faced by our compatriots to a great extent,” Hanafi said.
Officials attending the seminar also called on the local and foreign businessmen to invest in Afghanistan, saying security prevails across the country, and usurped lands have been recovered.
“We need what is delivered in such seminars. Our work processes will be improved… there will be increased transparency,” said Noor-ul-Haq Anwar, general director of the Administrative Office of the Prime Minister.
“We call on businessmen in Afghanistan and abroad and international charities to take advantage of the golden opportunity and conducive environment, and invest in our country,” said Rohullah Ahmadi, deputy minister of housing and urban affairs.
Projects such as Neela Bagh, Qatari town and New Kabul are among the major projects that the ministry of housing and urban affairs expects to be launched soon.
Featured
UN Security Council condemns Friday’s suicide bombing in Kabul
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned Friday’s deadly attack at the “Kaj” educational center in west of Kabul, which left scores dead and injured and said that the perpetrators, organizers, financial providers and sponsors of such terrorist acts must be brought to justice.
“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” said UNSC in a statement.
“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”
The security council members have also urged the world, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also strongly condemned the attack and said: “Education is a fundamental right and an essential driver for sustainable peace and development.”
The Secretary-General reiterates his call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, and has called on the IEA to protect the rights of all Afghans – regardless of ethnicity or gender so that they may have access to education safely and securely.
In the meantime, IEA’s Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi assures that the forces of the Islamic Emirate will arrest and hold accountable the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, especially yesterday’s attack.
In another statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned suicide bombing attack on the Kaj educational center in Kabul and asked the Islamic Emirate to take more measures to fight against terrorists.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for this deadly attack but previously such attacks were claimed by ISKP (Daesh).
