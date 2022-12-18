World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2022)

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, defeating France in penalty kicks in one of the most dramatic matches in the history of the sport.

After a 3-3 tie through extra time, Argentina won 4-2 in penalty kicks.

The victory for the South American nation is a stunning turnaround from its performance last month, when Saudi Arabia shocked the world by defeating them 2-1. The setback was short-lived, however, for the prestigious team, led by soccer legend Lionel Messi, who carried them to their first victory since 1986 and their third overall.

Argentina got off to a commanding start, scoring two goals before halftime. One of those goals was from Messi, the other from teammate Ángel Di María.

The game went into overtime after two 45-minute halves with the two teams tied at 2-2.

Messi regained Argentina’s lead in overtime, scoring a goal at the 108 minute mark, only to be matched by Mbappe in the 118 minute.