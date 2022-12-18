Sport
France battle to stop spread of virus on eve of World Cup Final
Didier Deschamps said Saturday that France was taking “as many precautions as possible” to stop the spread of a virus threatening preparations for their World Cup final showdown with Argentina, AFP reported.
Central defensive pair Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Friday due to illness, along with winger Kingsley Coman.
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not play in Wednesday’s semi-final win over Morocco.
“We are trying to take as many precautions as possible, to adapt as necessary and get on with it,” France coach Deschamps said at a press conference in Doha on the eve of Sunday’s match.
“It would be better if this wasn’t happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff.”
Deschamps and his captain Hugo Lloris both insisted they could not offer any health updates, with the team set to train again later in the day.
Players, staff and other sources close to the squad have spoken of a range of symptoms affecting the team in recent days, including fever, stomach pain and headaches.
Measures have been taken at the team’s hotel, including isolating certain players, but Covid-19 testing is no longer imposed by the world governing body FIFA.
France is aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup, AFP reported.
They are facing an Argentina side determined to win the trophy in what is likely to be Lionel Messi’s last-ever match at the tournament.
Sunday’s Final
Fans around the country can tune in to Ariana Television on Sunday and watch what will be an exhilarating final live.
The live broadcast starts at 6pm Kabul time. The match is aired in Afghanistan exclusively by Ariana Television.
Croatia beat Morocco 2-1, clinch 3rd place in FIFA World Cup 2022
Croatia beat Morocco on Saturday evening 2-1 to clinch 3rd place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament.
Despite losing to Luka Modric’s Croatian side, Morocco — who became the first African and Arab team to reach the World Cup semifinals — still won the hearts of fans for their performance in the battle.
Croatia reached the final in Russia in 2018, but suffered a 3-0 loss to Argentina in the semi-final in this tournament.
Both teams scored within the first 10 minutes of the match in an extraordinary start but with halftime quick approaching, Croatia took the lead in the 42nd minute via a Mislav Orsiv curling shot from the left that went beyond Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and in off the post.
Going into the match after losing their respective semifinals to Argentina and France, both Croatia and Morocco were on the offensive looking for a top three finish.
In an unfortunate incident, Andrej Kramaric, who had scored a brace for Croatia against Canada in the group stage was forced off the field following an injury in the second half.
The two teams had of course begun their tournament facing each other in Group F, sharing points in a 0-0 draw.
France into final with 2-0 win as Morocco go down fighting
France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Full back Hernandez stretched high after five minutes to hook in the first goal Morocco have conceded to an opposition player in the tournament after a scramble in the box, but the holders offered only occasional glimpses of their class.
Morocco, disrupted by early injuries to two key defenders, recovered to cause no end of problems, with Hugo Lloris brilliantly saving Jawad El Yamiq’s overhead kick at the end of the first half and the outsiders pouring forward for much of the second.
However, they could not quite fashion a clear enough chance for the equaliser and were unable to extend the astonishing run that included victories over Belgium, Spain and Portugal and made them the first African team to make the semi-finals.
According to Reuters France settled it in the 79th minute when a brilliant dribble by Kylian Mbappe set up Kolo Muani to tuck in the decisive goal with his first touch less than a minute after coming on.
France will be hugely relieved to become the first defending champions to reach successive finals since Brazil in 2002 and can now look forward to Sunday’s showdown when they will bid to follow Brazil (1962) and Italy (1938) as the third team to retain the title.
Lionel Messi’s Argentina reach World Cup final beating Croatia 3-0
Lionel Messi’s Argentina has reached the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Croatia at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night.
Two of Argentina’s goals came in the first half as Messi scored from the penalty spot in the 34th minute, followed just five minutes later by another goal this time from the boot of Julian Alvarez, Euronews reported.
Alvarez put the ball in the back of the net in the 69th minute to make it 3-0 and put any chance of a late recovery out of Croatia’s reach.
Croatia were looking for their second successive final but it was not to be for the European side. Argentina will now face either reigning champions France, or upstarts Morocco in the final.
Tuesday’s semi-final saw Messi tie the record for most appearances at the World Cup when he played for the 25th time for Argentina at football’s biggest tournament.
Lothar Matthäus of Germany previously held the record outright.
Messi, who is playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup, will have a chance to break the record if he plays in the final on Sunday.
During this tournament, Messi has already reached some other milestones in Qatar.
He surpassed Diego Maradona as the Argentina player with the most appearances in the World Cup during the group stage, and joined Gabriel Batistuta with 10 goals in the tournament by scoring a penalty against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.
Argentina last reached the World Cup final in 2014 in Brazil, where they lost to Germany.
