France battle to stop spread of virus on eve of World Cup Final

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2022)

Didier Deschamps said Saturday that France was taking “as many precautions as possible” to stop the spread of a virus threatening preparations for their World Cup final showdown with Argentina, AFP reported.

Central defensive pair Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Friday due to illness, along with winger Kingsley Coman.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not play in Wednesday’s semi-final win over Morocco.

“We are trying to take as many precautions as possible, to adapt as necessary and get on with it,” France coach Deschamps said at a press conference in Doha on the eve of Sunday’s match.

“It would be better if this wasn’t happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff.”

Deschamps and his captain Hugo Lloris both insisted they could not offer any health updates, with the team set to train again later in the day.

Players, staff and other sources close to the squad have spoken of a range of symptoms affecting the team in recent days, including fever, stomach pain and headaches.

Measures have been taken at the team’s hotel, including isolating certain players, but Covid-19 testing is no longer imposed by the world governing body FIFA.

France is aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup, AFP reported.

They are facing an Argentina side determined to win the trophy in what is likely to be Lionel Messi’s last-ever match at the tournament.

