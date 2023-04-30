Zabul gets its own chamber of commerce: ACCI

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2023)

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials say for the first time, a chamber of commerce has been established in Zabul province.

Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of ACCI, said that with the establishment of this chamber, coordination between businessmen and government officials will be better, and relations and trade with international investors will be established.

According to Mohmand, with the creation of this chamber, traders will now have easier access to business opportunities.

Abdul Qadir, the newly appointed head of this chamber, said that they are trying to provide more facilities for traders and will continue to encourage investors to establish businesses in the province.

The businessmen of Zabul province meanwhile are happy with the establishment of this chamber, and said they hope their problems will be solved and challenges overcome.

Zabul is an important agricultural province and officials say they hope that through the new chamber, there will be more export opportunities.

After the establishment of this chamber, a border customs office was also established in Shamulzayi district, which has increased trade and commerce in this province. Zabul borders Pakistan and lies in the south east parts of the country.