Business
Zabul gets its own chamber of commerce: ACCI
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials say for the first time, a chamber of commerce has been established in Zabul province.
Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of ACCI, said that with the establishment of this chamber, coordination between businessmen and government officials will be better, and relations and trade with international investors will be established.
According to Mohmand, with the creation of this chamber, traders will now have easier access to business opportunities.
Abdul Qadir, the newly appointed head of this chamber, said that they are trying to provide more facilities for traders and will continue to encourage investors to establish businesses in the province.
The businessmen of Zabul province meanwhile are happy with the establishment of this chamber, and said they hope their problems will be solved and challenges overcome.
Zabul is an important agricultural province and officials say they hope that through the new chamber, there will be more export opportunities.
After the establishment of this chamber, a border customs office was also established in Shamulzayi district, which has increased trade and commerce in this province. Zabul borders Pakistan and lies in the south east parts of the country.
More than 72,000 metric tons of cotton harvested in past year
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said on Thursday that in the past year, more than 72,000 metric tons of cotton has been harvested in the country.
The ministry said in a statement that according to the Department of Statistics, last year, cotton was cultivated on 54,869 hectares of land in the country and 72,493 metric tons of cotton was obtained.
“Balkh, Takhar, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Herat, Nimruz, Baghlan and Jawzjan had the most cotton fields last year,” the ministry said.
According to the ministry Afghan cotton is of high quality and sought after by factories locally and internationally.
Agricultural experts believe that cotton, along with saffron and asafoetida, can be a good alternative for poppy cultivation in the country.
Badakhshan farmers ditch poppies in favor of asafetida
Badakhshan’s department of agriculture and livestock officials said Thursday that in the past year, more than 5,000 hectares of land has been used in the province to cultivate asafetida – in a move away from poppy farming.
According to local officials, there has been a marked increase in cultivating asafetida among farmers.
“In (solar year) 1401, about 5,000 to 5,200 hectares of land were used to plant asafetida in Badakhshan province and people’s interest is very high,” said Nisar Ahmad Mahir, head of the agriculture directorate in Badakhshan.
Farmers in Badakhshan also say they have switched to cultivating asafetida instead of poppies over the past few years.
Asafetida is the resin collected from the ferula plant and is widely used for medicinal purposes. Farmers meanwhile earn more money from asafetida than from other crops.
“In the past, opium was cultivated on these lands, and now we have planted asafetida seeds instead. We imported one hundred kilograms of asafetida seeds from Tajikistan,” said a farmer.
“We no longer grow opium because it is forbidden and harmful,” said another farmer.
Meanwhile, the anti-narcotics management officials in Badakhshan have said that they have started a campaign to destroy poppy fields and so far, they have cleared nearly five hundred acres of poppies in Jurm and Argo districts.
Afghanistan exports up by 7% in first quarter of 2023: World Bank
Exports from Afghanistan increased by seven percent in the first quarter of 2023, the World Bank said in a new report released Tuesday.
Based on unofficial Afghanistan customs data, exports in the first quarter of 2023 reached US$ 0.5 billion, with a 7 percent growth compared to Q1-2022, the report said.
As food exports remain stable, the increase can be attributed primarily to coal (by 26 percent) and textiles by 28 percent.
During Q1-2023, Pakistan remained Afghanistan’s largest export market (accounting for 60 percent of total exports), followed by India (24 percent).
Exports to Pakistan are mainly food and coal, contributing around 72 percent of total exports in Q1–2023. Coal exports to Pakistan reached US$ 111.6 million in Q1-2023 (compared to US$ 476 million in 2022 and US$ 88 million in Q1-2022).
The report also said that during the first quarter of 2023, imports stood at $1.8 billion, reflecting 32 percent growth.
The trade deficit reached $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, a 45 percent growth. However, the UN cash shipments for the period (US$ 560 million) cover only less than half of the merchandise trade deficit, the report said.
The inflationary pressures eased substantially from year-on-year, with inflation recorded at 3.5 percent in February.
The Afghani currency appreciated against all currencies. Between February 4 – April 18, 2023, the Afghani currency appreciated by 5.4 percent against the US dollar.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) continues to exert strong controls on the illegal export of foreign currency, strengthening the Afghani rate. At the same time, the United Nations make US dollars available in the market through cash shipments (US$ 560 million were shipped to Afghanistan in Q1 2023 against a cumulative – US$ 1.8 billion in 2022), the report said.
