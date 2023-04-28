More than 72,000 metric tons of cotton harvested in past year

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2023)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said on Thursday that in the past year, more than 72,000 metric tons of cotton has been harvested in the country.

The ministry said in a statement that according to the Department of Statistics, last year, cotton was cultivated on 54,869 hectares of land in the country and 72,493 metric tons of cotton was obtained.

“Balkh, Takhar, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Herat, Nimruz, Baghlan and Jawzjan had the most cotton fields last year,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry Afghan cotton is of high quality and sought after by factories locally and internationally.

Agricultural experts believe that cotton, along with saffron and asafoetida, can be a good alternative for poppy cultivation in the country.