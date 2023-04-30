Business
Turkmenistan begins exporting gas to Pakistan via Afghanistan
Local authorities in Kandahar province say an international company has officially started exporting natural gas from Turkmenistan to Pakistan through Afghanistan.
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that the route overland through Afghanistan is a lot shorter than the one the company previously used through Iran.
By rerouting tankers through Afghanistan, the country will benefit financially, chamber officials said.
Officials said the first consignment included 50 tankers of gas which entered Pakistan through Spin Boldak port in Kandahar.
“This year, our exports are approximately $1,868 million, which shows a significant increase. I sincerely thank the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amirul Momineen Sheikh Hebatullah Akhundzadah, who made the environment favorable for all businessmen and investors and considers them the economic army of Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Yonus Mohmand, deputy head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Officials at Kandahar Customs say that in 1400 solar year, 22,891 cargo containers were sent to Central Asian countries through Afghanistan, and in 1401, 53,679 consignments were dispatched.
“Gas is a dangerous and highly flammable substance. God willing, there will be no delay in its transfer,” Mohammad Hamid Hamid, head of Kandahar Customs, said.
Since Afghanistan is located between Central Asia and South Asia, the transfer of goods can revive Afghanistan’s economic position in the region and play a significant role in regional connectivity.
Zabul gets its own chamber of commerce: ACCI
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials say for the first time, a chamber of commerce has been established in Zabul province.
Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of ACCI, said that with the establishment of this chamber, coordination between businessmen and government officials will be better, and relations and trade with international investors will be established.
According to Mohmand, with the creation of this chamber, traders will now have easier access to business opportunities.
Abdul Qadir, the newly appointed head of this chamber, said that they are trying to provide more facilities for traders and will continue to encourage investors to establish businesses in the province.
The businessmen of Zabul province meanwhile are happy with the establishment of this chamber, and said they hope their problems will be solved and challenges overcome.
Zabul is an important agricultural province and officials say they hope that through the new chamber, there will be more export opportunities.
After the establishment of this chamber, a border customs office was also established in Shamulzayi district, which has increased trade and commerce in this province. Zabul borders Pakistan and lies in the south east parts of the country.
More than 72,000 metric tons of cotton harvested in past year
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said on Thursday that in the past year, more than 72,000 metric tons of cotton has been harvested in the country.
The ministry said in a statement that according to the Department of Statistics, last year, cotton was cultivated on 54,869 hectares of land in the country and 72,493 metric tons of cotton was obtained.
“Balkh, Takhar, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Herat, Nimruz, Baghlan and Jawzjan had the most cotton fields last year,” the ministry said.
According to the ministry Afghan cotton is of high quality and sought after by factories locally and internationally.
Agricultural experts believe that cotton, along with saffron and asafoetida, can be a good alternative for poppy cultivation in the country.
Badakhshan farmers ditch poppies in favor of asafetida
Badakhshan’s department of agriculture and livestock officials said Thursday that in the past year, more than 5,000 hectares of land has been used in the province to cultivate asafetida – in a move away from poppy farming.
According to local officials, there has been a marked increase in cultivating asafetida among farmers.
“In (solar year) 1401, about 5,000 to 5,200 hectares of land were used to plant asafetida in Badakhshan province and people’s interest is very high,” said Nisar Ahmad Mahir, head of the agriculture directorate in Badakhshan.
Farmers in Badakhshan also say they have switched to cultivating asafetida instead of poppies over the past few years.
Asafetida is the resin collected from the ferula plant and is widely used for medicinal purposes. Farmers meanwhile earn more money from asafetida than from other crops.
“In the past, opium was cultivated on these lands, and now we have planted asafetida seeds instead. We imported one hundred kilograms of asafetida seeds from Tajikistan,” said a farmer.
“We no longer grow opium because it is forbidden and harmful,” said another farmer.
Meanwhile, the anti-narcotics management officials in Badakhshan have said that they have started a campaign to destroy poppy fields and so far, they have cleared nearly five hundred acres of poppies in Jurm and Argo districts.
