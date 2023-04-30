Turkmenistan begins exporting gas to Pakistan via Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2023)

Local authorities in Kandahar province say an international company has officially started exporting natural gas from Turkmenistan to Pakistan through Afghanistan.

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that the route overland through Afghanistan is a lot shorter than the one the company previously used through Iran.

By rerouting tankers through Afghanistan, the country will benefit financially, chamber officials said.

Officials said the first consignment included 50 tankers of gas which entered Pakistan through Spin Boldak port in Kandahar.

“This year, our exports are approximately $1,868 million, which shows a significant increase. I sincerely thank the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amirul Momineen Sheikh Hebatullah Akhundzadah, who made the environment favorable for all businessmen and investors and considers them the economic army of Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Yonus Mohmand, deputy head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

Officials at Kandahar Customs say that in 1400 solar year, 22,891 cargo containers were sent to Central Asian countries through Afghanistan, and in 1401, 53,679 consignments were dispatched.

“Gas is a dangerous and highly flammable substance. God willing, there will be no delay in its transfer,” Mohammad Hamid Hamid, head of Kandahar Customs, said.

Since Afghanistan is located between Central Asia and South Asia, the transfer of goods can revive Afghanistan’s economic position in the region and play a significant role in regional connectivity.