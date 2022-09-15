Sport
ACB names squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Afghanistan Cricket Board announced Thursday the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.
From the 17 players who were part of the Afghanistan Squad for the recently held ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2022, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat and Noor Ahmad have missed out whereas the middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli, the leg-spinning allrounder Qais Ahmad and Salim Safi have made it to the 15-member cut.
In addition, Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib have been added to the squad as reserves, ACB announced in a statement.
Afghanistan Squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup – Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi and Usman Ghani.
Reserves are Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib.
Chief selector Noor Malikzai said: “The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to build up things nicely for the much-important global event in Australia.
“Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from injury (broken finger) and we are happy to have him available for the WT20, he has demonstrated good glimpses of him in the previously held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and offers an additional batting option to our middle order,” Malikzai said.
He went on to say that since the Australian conditions offer further support for the fast bowlers, the ACB has added Salim Safi, the tall right-arm fast bowler, to add further impetus to the team’s bowling unit.
“Overall we have picked our best available players for the event and we are hopeful of them to do well and better represent the country in the mega event.”
For Afghan cricket fans, Ariana Television Network has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament live in Afghanistan.
The tournament schedule is as follows:
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Group A – Sri Lanka, Namibia and Two Qualifiers
Group B – West Indies, Scotland and Two Qualifiers
Group 1 – Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Winner of Group A and Runners of Group B
Group 2 – India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Winner of Group B and Runners of Group A
22 October – Afghanistan v England, Perth
26 October – Afghanistan v New Zealand, Melbourne
28 October – Afghanistan v TBA, Melbourne
01 November – Afghanistan v TBA, Brisbane
04 November – Afghanistan v Australia, Adelaide
09-10 November – Semi-Finals
13 November – Final
Sport
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch 6th Asia Cup title
Sri Lanka were crowned Asia Cup champions for the sixth time after Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s batting pyrotechnics and Wanindu Hasaranga’s all-round brilliance secured their 23-run victory against Pakistan in the final on Sunday.
Rajapaksa smashed an unbeaten 71 to help Sri Lanka weather a top order collapse and reach 170-6 at the Dubai International Stadium.
When they returned, Hasaranga claimed three wickets in one over and Pramod Madushan claimed a career-best 4-34 to bowl out Pakistan for 147 in exactly 20 overs, Reuters reported.
Put into bat, Sri Lanka were reeling at 58-5 in the ninth over after their top order wilted early.
Naseem Shah began with a wide but soon redeemed himself by uprooting Kusal Mendis’s off-stump with the third legitimate delivery of the day.
Haris Rauf removed Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka in successive overs and Iftikhar Ahmed took a sharp return catch to cut short Dhananjaya de Silva’s knock of 28.
With Sri Lanka 67-5 at the halfway stage of their innings, Hasaranga (36) combined with Rajapaksa in their most productive partnership of 58 runs from 36 balls.
Rauf (3-29) removed Hasaranga but Rajapaksa remained unbeaten after an incendiary knock that included three sixes and six fours.
It was largely because of his 45-ball blitz that Sri Lanka plundered 103 runs from the last 10 overs.
When they returned, Madushan claimed two wickets in two balls to rock Pakistan.
Babar Azam was caught at short fine leg, while Fakhar Zaman dragged the next ball onto his stumps.
Madushan returned to dismiss Iftikhar (32) after the batsman had combined with Mohammad Rizwan (55) to revive their innings.
Hasaranga effectively derailed Pakistan’s chase when the spinner dismissed the dangerous Rizwan, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah in the same over.
The victory would taste even better for Sri Lanka, who could not host the tournament at home because of a political and economic crisis in the island nation though they retained the hosts’ honor.
Sport
Pakistan hoping to win Asia Cup ‘for flood victims’
Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan said Saturday his team is hoping to beat Sri Lanka in Sunday’s Asia Cup 2022 final in order to put smiles on the faces of flood-victims at home.
The match, which is a curtain-raiser for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia, will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 6pm.
In his column published on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website, the vice-captain said: “Since we’re away from our beloved homeland, watching the devastating calamity from afar makes it even more painful for us,” he said, adding that the Babar Azam-led squad would like to win this tournament to bring lively smiles back on the faces of the people affected by the flood.
He said: “We are a great team, but in order to become a champion side, we need to win this tournament and other high-profile series.
“I have said before that champion teams handle pressure well and prevail in clutch moments, and this is what we will aim for on the Sunday finale. Winning against Sri Lanka and claiming the Asia Cup title is the real deal for us,” he said.
Pakistan are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup finals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Sport
Naseem Shah to help flood victims, will auction ‘winning’ cricket bat
Naseem Shah, who hit two sixes in the final over of last week’s Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan, has decided to auction the bat he used to raise funds for flood victims in Pakistan.
The Asia Cup Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan turned out to be one of the most thrilling encounters in the history of the tournament.
After numerous twists, the Babar Azam-led side was finally able to chase down the target of 130 runs in the last over.
With 11 runs needed in six balls and one wicket in hand, Naseem completely turned the tide by smashing two sixes on the first two deliveries of the last over by Fazalhaq Farooqi.
According to NDTV, the bat Naseem struck the two winning sixes with was a gift to him from fellow teammate Mohammad Hasnain.
In a video posted on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Twitter, Naseem announced that he will be putting the bat up for auction and will be using half of the amount to help the victims of Pakistan floods.
This comes amid ongoing floods in Pakistan in the past month, affecting over 30 million people.
AFP said Friday that villagers in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan were fleeing their homes on Thursday on makeshift rafts made from upturned wooden “charpoy” beds while thousands of temporary campsites have mushroomed on slivers of dry land in the south and west.
The floods have killed nearly 1,400 people, according to the latest National Disaster Management Authority report.
Iran signs memorandum to join Asian security body founded by Russia, China
ACB names squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Afghanistan’s U-20 football team off to disappointing start in Asia Champs tournament
US explains purpose of new $3.5 billion Afghan Fund
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
ACB names squad for Asia Cup 2022
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan hoping to win Asia Cup ‘for flood victims’
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA looks to late September for next Artemis I launch attempt
-
Business3 days ago
Expo opens in Kabul in bid to help boost local economy
-
Climate Change5 days ago
UN chief has ‘never seen climate carnage’ like the Pakistan floods
-
COVID-194 days ago
30 die of COVID-19 in past month in Afghanistan
-
Climate Change3 days ago
African nations call for more climate financing before start of Cop27 summit
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA to return millions not spent by this year’s Hajj pilgrims