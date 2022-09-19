Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A series postponded

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2022)

Afghanistan Cricket Board announced Thursday the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.

From the 17 players who were part of the Afghanistan Squad for the recently held ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2022, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat and Noor Ahmad have missed out whereas the middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli, the leg-spinning allrounder Qais Ahmad and Salim Safi have made it to the 15-member cut.

In addition, Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib have been added to the squad as reserves, ACB announced in a statement.

Afghanistan Squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup – Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi and Usman Ghani.

Reserves are Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib.

Chief selector Noor Malikzai said: “The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to build up things nicely for the much-important global event in Australia.

“Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from injury (broken finger) and we are happy to have him available for the WT20, he has demonstrated good glimpses of him in the previously held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and offers an additional batting option to our middle order,” Malikzai said.

He went on to say that since the Australian conditions offer further support for the fast bowlers, the ACB has added Salim Safi, the tall right-arm fast bowler, to add further impetus to the team’s bowling unit.

“Overall we have picked our best available players for the event and we are hopeful of them to do well and better represent the country in the mega event.”

For Afghan cricket fans, Ariana Television Network has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament live in Afghanistan.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Group A – Sri Lanka, Namibia and Two Qualifiers

Group B – West Indies, Scotland and Two Qualifiers

Group 1 – Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Winner of Group A and Runners of Group B

Group 2 – India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Winner of Group B and Runners of Group A

22 October – Afghanistan v England, Perth

26 October – Afghanistan v New Zealand, Melbourne

28 October – Afghanistan v TBA, Melbourne

01 November – Afghanistan v TBA, Brisbane

04 November – Afghanistan v Australia, Adelaide

09-10 November – Semi-Finals

13 November – Final