Afghanistan cannot improve without education: Stanikzai
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai says Afghanistan cannot progress without education.
Speaking at an event in Kabul, Stanikzai asked the ministries of higher education and education to pay serious attention to the principle and create the necessary facilities in the sector of education in the country.
He emphasized that during the years of war, Afghanistan was lagging behind in the education, health and agriculture sectors compared to the countries in the region, and now that a safe environment has been created, the government and international institutions need to pay more attention to the education sector.
“I know that the ministries of higher education and education are paying attention to this issue (teaching and learning) and I want them to understand more the issue, and such institutions and NGOs that come from outside, I also want their attention to help these ministries a lot to provide facilities to them so that the children of this country may have access to education,” said Stanikzai.
Simultaneously, he added that the islands of power in Afghanistan have disappeared and a unified system has emerged. According to him, the created space and environment should be used effectively for the growth and development of the country.
“Today, there are no islands of power in Afghanistan, the government is one government, and the central government has control over the entire geography of Afghanistan in terms of security and politics,” he stressed.
Cooperation agreements were also signed at the event between the officials of the Islamic Emirate and one of the local institutions in the fields of education, health and agriculture.
International community’s pressure on IEA critical: UN chief’s adviser
Leonardo Garnier, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Transforming Education Summit, criticizing restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan, said on Friday that the pressure from the international community and from the UN system is “critical.”
Speaking at a press briefing, Garnier said that no country is immune to tendencies to radicalize education.
“We all must be on guard for the most extreme cases like Afghanistan, but also for tendencies arising in many other places,” Garnier said.
Meanwhile, Stefania Giannini, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education, said UNESCO is very keen to follow closely the situation of education in Afghanistan.
She said that UNESCO has reached out to 40,000 learners with community-based schools in 20 provinces this year, out of which 60 percent are girls.
She said that there are also local radio channels that are trying to fill the gap to ensure education.
Afghan man’s half-burnt body found in Tehran
Iranian media reported on Friday that the half-burnt body of a 22-year-old Afghan man was found in southwest of Tehran province.
The body of the young man was found in Ashkanieh town in Robat Karim county.
Hamid Razzaqi, head of the Robat Karim fire department, said that the half-burnt body was transferred for forensic investigation and the police investigation continues to uncover the hidden aspects of this incident, Mehr news agency reported.
Distribution of passports in Qatar will be expanded and expedited: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a meeting with a number of Afghan tribal elders living in Qatar that the process of distributing passports will be expanded and expedited in the near future.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesperson of foreign ministry, said on Twitter that during the meeting, the tribal elders requested the launch of flights between Kabul and Doha and also called for the expansion of the process of printing and distributing passports at the Afghan Embassy in Qatar.
Muttaqi was also asked to cooperate in the fields of Qatar visa and providing job opportunities for Afghans.
Earlier, Muttaqi discussed political, economic and commercial issues with the representative of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Afghanistan and asked for increased cooperation between Doha and Afghanistan in various sectors.
Muttaqi has travelled to Qatar while the rule of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan will become two years old in less than two weeks, but it has not been able to get international recognition.
While meeting with the ambassadors of some western countries, Muttaqi called on countries to understand the realities of Afghanistan.
He asked all countries, especially the United States, to abandon the policy of sanctions and pressure against the Islamic Emirate and enter into a positive and constructive interaction with the new government of Afghanistan.
