International community’s pressure on IEA critical: UN chief’s adviser

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2023)

Leonardo Garnier, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Transforming Education Summit, criticizing restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan, said on Friday that the pressure from the international community and from the UN system is “critical.”

Speaking at a press briefing, Garnier said that no country is immune to tendencies to radicalize education.

“We all must be on guard for the most extreme cases like Afghanistan, but also for tendencies arising in many other places,” Garnier said.

Meanwhile, Stefania Giannini, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education, said UNESCO is very keen to follow closely the situation of education in Afghanistan.

She said that UNESCO has reached out to 40,000 learners with community-based schools in 20 provinces this year, out of which 60 percent are girls.

She said that there are also local radio channels that are trying to fill the gap to ensure education.