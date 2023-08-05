Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts Kabul 

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai says Afghanistan cannot progress without education.

Speaking at an event in Kabul, Stanikzai asked the ministries of higher education and education to pay serious attention to the principle and create the necessary facilities in the sector of education in the country.

He emphasized that during the years of war, Afghanistan was lagging behind in the education, health and agriculture sectors compared to the countries in the region, and now that a safe environment has been created, the government and international institutions need to pay more attention to the education sector.

“I know that the ministries of higher education and education are paying attention to this issue (teaching and learning) and I want them to understand more the issue, and such institutions and NGOs that come from outside, I also want their attention to help these ministries a lot to provide facilities to them so that the children of this country may have access to education,” said Stanikzai.

Simultaneously, he added that the islands of power in Afghanistan have disappeared and a unified system has emerged. According to him, the created space and environment should be used effectively for the growth and development of the country.

“Today, there are no islands of power in Afghanistan, the government is one government, and the central government has control over the entire geography of Afghanistan in terms of security and politics,” he stressed.

Cooperation agreements were also signed at the event between the officials of the Islamic Emirate and one of the local institutions in the fields of education, health and agriculture.