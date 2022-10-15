Latest News
Afghanistan falls six places to 109th in Global Hunger Index
Afghanistan has slipped six places to 109th out of 121 countries on the 2022 Global Hunger Index.
The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels. GHI scores are based on the values of four component indicators – undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting and child mortality. The GHI score is calculated on a 100-point scale reflecting the severity of hunger, where zero is the best score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst.
Afghanistan has scored 29.9 in the latest index and is in the ‘serious’ category.
In the index, India ranked 107th while Pakistan ranked 99th.
The Global Hunger Index report also showed that 29.8 percent of the population in Afghanistan is undernourished, and 5.1 percent of children under five are wasted.
According to the report, 38.2 percent of children under five are stunted, and 5.8 percent of children die before their fifth birthday.
“In 2022, Afghanistan is experiencing drought, political and economic instability, extreme poverty, and the consequences of the global rise in food and fuel prices made worse by the war in Ukraine, which together may result in higher stunting rates in years to come,” the report said.
The Global Hunger Index is prepared by European NGOs of Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe. The GHI is calculated annually, and its results appear in a report issued in October each year.
SCO decides to counter terror groups operating from Afghanistan: Indian official
The Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday decided on joint measures by member countries to counter threats posed by international terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, an Indian official said.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of RATS that was hosted by India in New Delhi.
The meeting was attended by senior officials of all the member nations including China and Pakistan, India’s media reported.
“Joint measures of the competent authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to counter the challenges and threats posed by international terrorist organisations from the territory of Afghanistan were approved,” India’s Deputy National Security Advisor Dattatray Padsalgikar told reporters.
“The Council of the SCO-RATS decided to organise and conduct a joint border operation with the forces and means of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states ‘Solidarity-2023’,” the official said.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that no foreign terrorist groups are active in the country.
IEA has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment not to allow any group to use Afghanistan soil in attacking other countries.
Putin accuses West of fueling anti-IEA formations
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Western intelligence services of fueling the formations opposing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“Western intelligence services, primarily American and British, are fueling the formations opposing the Taliban (IEA), aiming them at shelling the borders of some of our countries,” Putin said speaking at the first ever summit in the Russia-Central Asia format.
“We are aware of the risks and threats associated with this, and therefore maintain the necessary level of contacts with the leadership of the Taliban movement,” he added as quoted by Anadolu Agency.
Putin further said that it is in the interests of the Central Asian countries to prevent a relapse of the civil war in Afghanistan.
According to the Russian president, the increasingly complicated situation in the world and in the region is pushing Russia and Central Asia to intensify cooperation.
“Now, indeed, truly coordinated joint steps by our countries are in great demand, both to build up alliance and strategic partnership, and to increase the stability of our economies,” he said.
Laws against Sharia to be abolished: IEA supreme leader
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader, Mawlavi Hebatullah Akhundzada, says that all rules and regulations that were being implemented over the last two decades in the country will be reviewed by religious scholars.
In a voice message published recently, the supreme leader of the IEA has emphasized that all regulations and rules that are in conflict with the Islamic Sharia will be abolished.
“All the regulations and rules of the whole ministries are under review, and those of which are against the Sharia laws will be abolished,” said Akhundzada.
He has also added that they will create a pure Islamic system by abolishing non-Sharia laws.
“Our determination is to establish a pure Sharia system in Afghanistan,” he said.
The IEA top leader once again emphasized that the new government of Afghanistan’s engagements with the countries around the world would be in accordance with the Islamic principles, adding that it would not give up to any county’s pressure.
“We try to interact with the world within the framework of Sharia and for the benefit of the people,” he added.
Some experts however emphasized that the interactions with the international community are subject to a series of globally accepted standards, not the ones made by governments.
More than a year has passed since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power in Afghanistan, but no country has yet recognized the new Afghan government.
Respecting the human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, the formation of an inclusive government and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan are among the main demands of the international community for the recognition of the Islamic Emirate.
