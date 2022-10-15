Putin accuses West of fueling anti-IEA formations

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2022)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Western intelligence services of fueling the formations opposing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

“Western intelligence services, primarily American and British, are fueling the formations opposing the Taliban (IEA), aiming them at shelling the borders of some of our countries,” Putin said speaking at the first ever summit in the Russia-Central Asia format.

“We are aware of the risks and threats associated with this, and therefore maintain the necessary level of contacts with the leadership of the Taliban movement,” he added as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Putin further said that it is in the interests of the Central Asian countries to prevent a relapse of the civil war in Afghanistan.

According to the Russian president, the increasingly complicated situation in the world and in the region is pushing Russia and Central Asia to intensify cooperation.

“Now, indeed, truly coordinated joint steps by our countries are in great demand, both to build up alliance and strategic partnership, and to increase the stability of our economies,” he said.