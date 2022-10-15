SCO decides to counter terror groups operating from Afghanistan: Indian official

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2022)

The Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday decided on joint measures by member countries to counter threats posed by international terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, an Indian official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of RATS that was hosted by India in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of all the member nations including China and Pakistan, India’s media reported.

“Joint measures of the competent authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to counter the challenges and threats posed by international terrorist organisations from the territory of Afghanistan were approved,” India’s Deputy National Security Advisor Dattatray Padsalgikar told reporters.

“The Council of the SCO-RATS decided to organise and conduct a joint border operation with the forces and means of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states ‘Solidarity-2023’,” the official said.

This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that no foreign terrorist groups are active in the country.

IEA has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment not to allow any group to use Afghanistan soil in attacking other countries.