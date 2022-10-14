Latest News
Laws against Sharia to be abolished: IEA supreme leader
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader, Mawlavi Hebatullah Akhundzada, says that all rules and regulations that were being implemented over the last two decades in the country will be reviewed by religious scholars.
In a voice message published recently, the supreme leader of the IEA has emphasized that all regulations and rules that are in conflict with the Islamic Sharia will be abolished.
“All the regulations and rules of the whole ministries are under review, and those of which are against the Sharia laws will be abolished,” said Akhundzada.
He has also added that they will create a pure Islamic system by abolishing non-Sharia laws.
“Our determination is to establish a pure Sharia system in Afghanistan,” he said.
The IEA top leader once again emphasized that the new government of Afghanistan’s engagements with the countries around the world would be in accordance with the Islamic principles, adding that it would not give up to any county’s pressure.
“We try to interact with the world within the framework of Sharia and for the benefit of the people,” he added.
Some experts however emphasized that the interactions with the international community are subject to a series of globally accepted standards, not the ones made by governments.
More than a year has passed since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power in Afghanistan, but no country has yet recognized the new Afghan government.
Respecting the human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, the formation of an inclusive government and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan are among the main demands of the international community for the recognition of the Islamic Emirate.
Cotton cultivation increases in Helmand after poppy ban
More areas of land have been cultivated with cotton in southern Helmand province after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) imposed a ban on poppy cultivation.
Last year, a total of 13,174 hectares of land were cultivated with cotton, but this year it has increased to 15,730 hectares, according to local officials.
Pests and drought, however, have affected cotton harvest this year.
“This year, 15,370 hectares of agricultural land were cultivated with cotton, which is higher than last year; but this this year’s harvest is lower due to pests and drought,” said Mohammad Nasim Muslim, promotion manager of the provincial directorate of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.
Local residents also said that cotton price and demand are good this year, but pests and drought have affected cotton harvest.
“This year, there is no poppy that is why more cotton has been cultivated. Cotton has good price and market, but farmers may not cover their expenses because harvest is low this year,” said Mohammad Hussain, a local resident.
There are 35 cotton processing factories in Helmand.
“If these factories process the entire cotton harvest of this year, we could supply three provinces with oil, eight provinces with cottonseed meal and 10 provinces with soaps,” said Ghulam Yahya Pakhtun, head of Helmand Chamber of Commerce.
IEA to sign TAPI project contract with Turkmenistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says that in the near future, the contract for the “TAPI” project will be signed with Turkmenistan and that the process of distributing liquid gas as a result of this project will begin in Guzara district and industrial towns of Herat province.
According to MoMP, a delegation-led by this ministry has travelled to Turkmenistan in order to sign the contract for transmitting gas to Afghanistan.
“The contract of this project will be signed within a few days and Inshallah the gas distribution will reach the city and industrial parks of Herat starting from Guzara district,” said Hussamuddin Saberi, deputy of MoMP.
Meanwhile, the members of the private sector also consider the imports of Turkmenistan’s gas into the country economically important, calling on the Islamic Emirate to support this project further.
They also consider the use of TAPI project gas to be very important for Afghanistan’s economy and that the practical use of this project can reduce the price of gas in the country.
“Our hope from the government is to start this project soon, and the sooner it starts, the better it is for Afghanistan’s production, economy and security,” said Mirwais Hajizadah, a member of private sector.
Economic experts meanwhile have called on the IEA to increase its support for large economic projects in the country and start their practical work.
Due to the lack of security, however, the work of big economic projects in the country was stopped in the past years, but the government has recently said that the conditions are ready for implementing huge economic projects such as TAPI and that they are trying to kick off the practical work of these projects.
Stanikzai calls on Pakistan envoy to ‘restore relations’
Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai told Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires to Afghanistan Asad Abbas on Thursday that Pakistani officials sometimes make statements about the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that causes “regret”.
At a meeting in Kabul, Stanikzai told Abbas that “both sides should pay serious attention to it,” a statement issued by the ministry said, adding that Abbas promised to solve existing problems.
“It is the responsibility of the embassy to restore the relations between the two countries,” Abbas said.
This comes after Stanekzai called on Pakistan last month to stop interfering in Afghanistan’s internal issues.
Referring to remarks by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif claiming a presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, Stanekzai said that the Islamic Emirate denies and condemns the claims and that it will also not allow anyone to make such statements toward Afghanistan.
“We strongly condemned the Pakistan Prime Minister’s action. We don’t allow anyone to speak against the Islamic Emirate … If Pakistan has an economic problem and is placed on a black list of the IMF, no one takes their call to give them money. If you (Pakistan) is not given a loan, it is your problem–find your way through any way you can, but don’t talk about the dignity of the people of Afghanistan and don’t defame Afghanistan just to earn some money,” he said.
Earlier, Sharif told the 77th General Assembly of the UN that “Pakistan shares the key concern of the international community regarding the threat posed by the major terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan especially ISIS-K and TTP, as well as al-Qaeda, ETIM and IMU.”
