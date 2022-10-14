Laws against Sharia to be abolished: IEA supreme leader

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader, Mawlavi Hebatullah Akhundzada, says that all rules and regulations that were being implemented over the last two decades in the country will be reviewed by religious scholars.

In a voice message published recently, the supreme leader of the IEA has emphasized that all regulations and rules that are in conflict with the Islamic Sharia will be abolished.

“All the regulations and rules of the whole ministries are under review, and those of which are against the Sharia laws will be abolished,” said Akhundzada.

He has also added that they will create a pure Islamic system by abolishing non-Sharia laws.

“Our determination is to establish a pure Sharia system in Afghanistan,” he said.

The IEA top leader once again emphasized that the new government of Afghanistan’s engagements with the countries around the world would be in accordance with the Islamic principles, adding that it would not give up to any county’s pressure.

“We try to interact with the world within the framework of Sharia and for the benefit of the people,” he added.

Some experts however emphasized that the interactions with the international community are subject to a series of globally accepted standards, not the ones made by governments.

More than a year has passed since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power in Afghanistan, but no country has yet recognized the new Afghan government.

Respecting the human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, the formation of an inclusive government and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan are among the main demands of the international community for the recognition of the Islamic Emirate.