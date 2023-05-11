Business
AWCC continues to drive progress, opens new service center in Baghlan
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) inaugurated a new sales and service center in Pul-e Khumri city, in Baghlan, this week amid a growing network and customer base in the province.
According to AWCC officials, this new center is equipped with all the necessary facilities for customers in the city.
Currently, AWCC has 61 telecommunication antennas in the province, which provides 4G internet services to more than 20 service sites.
“There is no need for customers to go elsewhere; all their work is done here; their photos, their ID cards, their registrations; no need for our customers to [leave the province] do these things,” said Khair Mohammad Saljuqi, head of AWCC in the northeast of the country.
“We still have the most sales representatives in Pul-e Khumri city compared to other provinces,” he added.
Residents of Baghlan meanwhile welcomed the provision of better internet and telecommunication services by the company and asked for services to be expanded to remote areas of the province.
“Afghan Wireless Company operates rapidly not only in Baghlan province but also in 34 provinces of our country. We are completely satisfied with Afghan Wireless Company,” said one Baghlan resident.
In addition, officials of Baghlan’s department of telecommunication and technology said AWCC covers a large area of the province. They said however they hope all remote areas in the province will soon be connected.
“Efforts should be made so that places that do not have 3G and 4G internet can benefit from these services,” said Abdul Hanan Fayaz, head of the provincial department.
AWCC has meanwhile erected three new telecommunication antennas in Baghlan this year and converted several 3G sites to 4G, officials said.
As Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company, which was started in 2002, AWCC has for over 20 years driven the rapid, and continued growth of the country’s telecommunications market through its deployment of world-class HD voice communications, internet, data and mobile payment services.
As one of the largest private companies in the country, AWCC is also one of the largest private employers. The company has a direct workforce of over 6,000 people and it is responsible for more than 100,000 indirect jobs across Afghanistan.
The company is also the largest communications network company in the country and continues to expand its services across the nation, hoping to reach even the most remote village within the near future.
In addition, AWCC has in place strategic partnerships with over 400 wireless carriers in 125 countries, ensuring that Afghanistan remains connected.
Mullah Baradar: Soon we will have sufficient domestically produced electricity
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, on Thursday said that soon Afghanistan will have sufficient electricity, produced locally, to service the country.
Speaking at the opening of the Kabul International Expo on the occasion of “Industry Week” he said industry and production are the backbone of the country’s economy.
“Electricity is necessary for industry and production, so I am giving good news to all citizens and especially industrialists that soon we will have sufficient domestically produced electricity,” Baradar said.
Baradar also said a country can develop when it has a strong industry and from this aspect, it is not only self-sufficient, but also exports its products to the rest of the world.
“Due to the unfortunate long wars and the lack of commitment and unwillingness of the rulers, Afghanistan has not been allowed to move fast economically, but Alhamdulillah, with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, basic steps have been taken for the country’s economic growth, he added.
He also assured manufacturers and producers that if they guarantee quantity and quality of domestically manufactured goods, the IEA will raise tariffs on the same products that are imported so as to boost the local market.
Baradar called on Afghan investors living abroad to return to their country, invest in Afghanistan and take an active role in the recovery of the country’s economy.
“The Islamic Emirate stands by all industrialists and considers any kind of support as its responsibility,” Baradar said.
Baradar also thanked manufacturers who have already invested in various sectors.
The Kabul International Expo opened on Thursday and is showcasing domestic products in support of local businesses. A total of 550 local manufacturers are exhibiting products that encompass about 50 different sectors.
Turkmenistan delegation meets with DABS to discuss issues around electricity
A joint meeting on power projects was held between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan in Kabul to discuss issues relating to power imported from the bordering country.
Participants discussed the issue of electricity import from Turkmenistan, the Noor-ul-Jihad Substation, Khumab-Qarqin Electrification Project, and Surkhan-Pole Khumri 500 kV Transmission Line.
CEO of Afghanistan’s power utility company DABS, Alhaj Mula Muhammad Hanif Hamza, met with Hoja Ovezov, Turkmenistan’s envoy to Kabul, the Special Representative of Turkmenistan for Afghanistan, and representatives of Calik Holding, and thanked the neighboring country for their support in providing the country with electricity.
Ovezov and the Special Representative of Turkmenistan for Afghanistan emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in electricity trade, and energy projects and in strengthening the relationship and cooperation between the two countries.
Both sides held technical discussions on electricity transmission from Turkmenistan to the Noor-ul-Jihad Substation of Herat.
Afghanistan signs memo of cooperation with Turkish firm to generate power locally
In continuation of the efforts to attract foreign investment in the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) energy and water ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation in Kabul with a Turkish construction company, 77 Insaat, in order to produce 200 megawatts of electricity from wind sources in the west of Afghanistan.
At the meeting, the Minister of Energy and Water, Abdul Latif Mansour, said that the western parts of the country are windy enough to produce electricity and that the contracting company has good experiences in building hydroelectric dams and in generating electricity from other sources.
Officials 77 Insaat meanwhile said that they have invested in various sectors of energy production in Afghanistan over the last ten years. According to them, now they intend to cooperate with the current government to produce energy from wind sources.
“We have implemented projects in the field of energy production in different regions of Afghanistan and we are trying to work more with Afghans and the Islamic Emirate has full cooperation with the private sector,” said Suleyman Ciliv, the head of 77 Insaat.
Meanwhile, the officials of the ministry ask all domestic and foreign investors to invest in water dams and energy production in Afghanistan and they also provide facilities for investors in this field.
