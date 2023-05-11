AWCC continues to drive progress, opens new service center in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: May 11, 2023)

Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) inaugurated a new sales and service center in Pul-e Khumri city, in Baghlan, this week amid a growing network and customer base in the province.

According to AWCC officials, this new center is equipped with all the necessary facilities for customers in the city.

Currently, AWCC has 61 telecommunication antennas in the province, which provides 4G internet services to more than 20 service sites.

“There is no need for customers to go elsewhere; all their work is done here; their photos, their ID cards, their registrations; no need for our customers to [leave the province] do these things,” said Khair Mohammad Saljuqi, head of AWCC in the northeast of the country.

“We still have the most sales representatives in Pul-e Khumri city compared to other provinces,” he added.

Residents of Baghlan meanwhile welcomed the provision of better internet and telecommunication services by the company and asked for services to be expanded to remote areas of the province.

“Afghan Wireless Company operates rapidly not only in Baghlan province but also in 34 provinces of our country. We are completely satisfied with Afghan Wireless Company,” said one Baghlan resident.

In addition, officials of Baghlan’s department of telecommunication and technology said AWCC covers a large area of the province. They said however they hope all remote areas in the province will soon be connected.

“Efforts should be made so that places that do not have 3G and 4G internet can benefit from these services,” said Abdul Hanan Fayaz, head of the provincial department.

AWCC has meanwhile erected three new telecommunication antennas in Baghlan this year and converted several 3G sites to 4G, officials said.

As Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company, which was started in 2002, AWCC has for over 20 years driven the rapid, and continued growth of the country’s telecommunications market through its deployment of world-class HD voice communications, internet, data and mobile payment services.

As one of the largest private companies in the country, AWCC is also one of the largest private employers. The company has a direct workforce of over 6,000 people and it is responsible for more than 100,000 indirect jobs across Afghanistan.

The company is also the largest communications network company in the country and continues to expand its services across the nation, hoping to reach even the most remote village within the near future.

In addition, AWCC has in place strategic partnerships with over 400 wireless carriers in 125 countries, ensuring that Afghanistan remains connected.