Mullah Baradar: Soon we will have sufficient domestically produced electricity

(Last Updated On: May 11, 2023)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, on Thursday said that soon Afghanistan will have sufficient electricity, produced locally, to service the country.

Speaking at the opening of the Kabul International Expo on the occasion of “Industry Week” he said industry and production are the backbone of the country’s economy.

“Electricity is necessary for industry and production, so I am giving good news to all citizens and especially industrialists that soon we will have sufficient domestically produced electricity,” Baradar said.

Baradar also said a country can develop when it has a strong industry and from this aspect, it is not only self-sufficient, but also exports its products to the rest of the world.

“Due to the unfortunate long wars and the lack of commitment and unwillingness of the rulers, Afghanistan has not been allowed to move fast economically, but Alhamdulillah, with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, basic steps have been taken for the country’s economic growth, he added.

He also assured manufacturers and producers that if they guarantee quantity and quality of domestically manufactured goods, the IEA will raise tariffs on the same products that are imported so as to boost the local market.

Baradar called on Afghan investors living abroad to return to their country, invest in Afghanistan and take an active role in the recovery of the country’s economy.

“The Islamic Emirate stands by all industrialists and considers any kind of support as its responsibility,” Baradar said.

Baradar also thanked manufacturers who have already invested in various sectors.

The Kabul International Expo opened on Thursday and is showcasing domestic products in support of local businesses. A total of 550 local manufacturers are exhibiting products that encompass about 50 different sectors.