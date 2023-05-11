Business
Mullah Baradar: Soon we will have sufficient domestically produced electricity
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, on Thursday said that soon Afghanistan will have sufficient electricity, produced locally, to service the country.
Speaking at the opening of the Kabul International Expo on the occasion of “Industry Week” he said industry and production are the backbone of the country’s economy.
“Electricity is necessary for industry and production, so I am giving good news to all citizens and especially industrialists that soon we will have sufficient domestically produced electricity,” Baradar said.
Baradar also said a country can develop when it has a strong industry and from this aspect, it is not only self-sufficient, but also exports its products to the rest of the world.
“Due to the unfortunate long wars and the lack of commitment and unwillingness of the rulers, Afghanistan has not been allowed to move fast economically, but Alhamdulillah, with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, basic steps have been taken for the country’s economic growth, he added.
He also assured manufacturers and producers that if they guarantee quantity and quality of domestically manufactured goods, the IEA will raise tariffs on the same products that are imported so as to boost the local market.
Baradar called on Afghan investors living abroad to return to their country, invest in Afghanistan and take an active role in the recovery of the country’s economy.
“The Islamic Emirate stands by all industrialists and considers any kind of support as its responsibility,” Baradar said.
Baradar also thanked manufacturers who have already invested in various sectors.
The Kabul International Expo opened on Thursday and is showcasing domestic products in support of local businesses. A total of 550 local manufacturers are exhibiting products that encompass about 50 different sectors.
Turkmenistan delegation meets with DABS to discuss issues around electricity
A joint meeting on power projects was held between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan in Kabul to discuss issues relating to power imported from the bordering country.
Participants discussed the issue of electricity import from Turkmenistan, the Noor-ul-Jihad Substation, Khumab-Qarqin Electrification Project, and Surkhan-Pole Khumri 500 kV Transmission Line.
CEO of Afghanistan’s power utility company DABS, Alhaj Mula Muhammad Hanif Hamza, met with Hoja Ovezov, Turkmenistan’s envoy to Kabul, the Special Representative of Turkmenistan for Afghanistan, and representatives of Calik Holding, and thanked the neighboring country for their support in providing the country with electricity.
Ovezov and the Special Representative of Turkmenistan for Afghanistan emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in electricity trade, and energy projects and in strengthening the relationship and cooperation between the two countries.
Both sides held technical discussions on electricity transmission from Turkmenistan to the Noor-ul-Jihad Substation of Herat.
Afghanistan signs memo of cooperation with Turkish firm to generate power locally
In continuation of the efforts to attract foreign investment in the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) energy and water ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation in Kabul with a Turkish construction company, 77 Insaat, in order to produce 200 megawatts of electricity from wind sources in the west of Afghanistan.
At the meeting, the Minister of Energy and Water, Abdul Latif Mansour, said that the western parts of the country are windy enough to produce electricity and that the contracting company has good experiences in building hydroelectric dams and in generating electricity from other sources.
Officials 77 Insaat meanwhile said that they have invested in various sectors of energy production in Afghanistan over the last ten years. According to them, now they intend to cooperate with the current government to produce energy from wind sources.
“We have implemented projects in the field of energy production in different regions of Afghanistan and we are trying to work more with Afghans and the Islamic Emirate has full cooperation with the private sector,” said Suleyman Ciliv, the head of 77 Insaat.
Meanwhile, the officials of the ministry ask all domestic and foreign investors to invest in water dams and energy production in Afghanistan and they also provide facilities for investors in this field.
First freight from Iran arrives in Herat by rail
The Afghanistan Railway Authority says that a test run saw a freight train arrive in Herat province on Monday via the Khaf-Herat Railway line.
Herat Railway officials say that the freight weighs more than 600 tons, and is made up of equipment and supplies for the company that built Khaf-Herat Railway Line.
According to officials, an Iranian delegation arrived in Herat on Monday, also by rail, and the two sides discussed sustainable transportation via rail.
Mufti Mohammad Nasim Mohammadi, the head of the Herat Railway Department, says that this shipment includes 17 wagons that have transferred 655 tons of railway equipment and facilities for the contracting company.
Currently, this railway has entered Herat as a test, but the process of transporting commercial goods through the Khaf-Herat railway line will start soon, officials said.
