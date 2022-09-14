Latest News
AWCC launches 3G services in Kunar’s Narai district
Residents in Narai district of Kunar province have finally gotten 3G internet services – thanks to Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC).
AWCC officials said 20,000 families in the district will now benefit from the newly rolled-out 3G service.
They said that 4G services will also be launched in the district in the near future.
“There will also be 4G services in Narai, Machmanai, Barikot and Shangar,” said Ataullah Sahil, head of AWCC in eastern zone.
“Narai people can access 3G services after 20 years and AWCC has become the first company to provide the service.”
Residents in Narai district welcomed the launch of 3G services in the district.
“There were no such services here. We used to go to Asadabad or Nangarhar to call our relatives,” said Mohammad Yosuf, a resident of Narai district.
Another resident who welcomed the move said however that “the rates are high.” He appealed for a reduction in costs.
“We are very happy about AWCC providing internet services here,” said Zikrullah, a resident of Narai district.
Meanwhile, Sifatullah Sajad, provincial director of communications in Kunar, said that they were working to help reduce prices and increase the quality of services.
AWCC started operations in Afghanistan in 2002. It has quickly expanded communication and internet services across the country.
In its ongoing quest to provide world-class mobile communication services to Afghanistan, AWCC has continued to expand services across the country.
Recently, a new customer care center was opened in Kandahar. According to Noor Ahmad Shah Sadat, the provincial director of AWCC: “We have always made efforts to provide services, especially to people who are in remote areas, and who have been deprived of telecommunication services for years.”
Founded by Dr Ehsanollah Bayat, AWCC provides voice and data services to over 5 million consumers and businesses.
Over the past 20 years, AWCC has driven the rapid growth of Afghanistan’s communications market and today, the company delivers rapid, reliable and robust HD Voice, 2G, High-Speed 3G and 4G/LTE Data, Internet and My Money ™ Mobile Payment Services to its clients in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
The company is also directly responsible for the creation of 100,000 jobs throughout Afghanistan.
IEA rejects Pakistan’s claims that JeM leader hiding out in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday there was no truth in Pakistan’s claims earlier in the day that Masood Azhar the leader of Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed group had taken refuge in Afghanistan.
“We would like to point out that the Islamic Emirate does not allow any armed opposition of any country to operate in our own territory,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the foreign ministry’s spokesman tweeted.
“Also, we call on all parties to refrain from making unnecessary accusations in such cases without any evidence or documents. Such media accusations can have a negative impact on bilateral relations,” he said.
“We reiterate that IEA does not allow any armed oppositions in its territory to operate against any other country,” he said.
This comes after Pakistan media reported early Wednesday that Islamabad had formally written a letter to Kabul, asking to locate, report and arrest Masood Azhar — the founding head of militant organization Jaish E Mohammad (JeM), which is banned in Pakistan.
“We have written a one-page letter to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, asking it to locate, report and arrest Masood Azhar as we believe that he is hiding somewhere in Afghanistan,” a top official told Geo TV on condition of anonymity.
The one-page letter pointed out two different provinces, Nangarhar and Kunar, where Azhar could be hiding.
IEA accuses Pakistan of firing on border security
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that casualties were reported in clashes across the Durand Line on Tuesday after Pakistan opened fire.
IEA spokesman Bilal Karimi said Pakistani forces had tried to build a post close to the Durand Line and when approached by IEA officials, Pakistan opened fire.
“After that, mutual firing also took place, which may have caused casualties on the other side as well,” said Karimi.
“In general, this topic is under investigation and leaders have been informed; In order to prevent the construction of facilities in such nearby areas and the occurrence of such incidents in the future,” he said.
This comes after Pakistan media reported early Wednesday that three of their soldiers had been killed when fired on from Afghanistan.
According to Pakistan’s The Tribune, a statement issued by the Pakistan’s military media wing said terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan Army troops responded. “As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” it added.
The statement said Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and hopes the IEA will not allow such activities, in future.
The presence of TTP and its affiliates have remained a thorn in the relationship with Afghanistan even during the previous US-backed administrations.
IEA establishes new outposts to secure borders in the southeast areas
Security officials in the southeast zone of the country say they have established new outposts along the Durand Line to secure the borders.
Mawlavi Mohammad Ayub Khalid, Commander of 203 Mansouri Army Corps, said Tuesday in order to ensure the security of Paktia, Paktika, Khost and Logar provinces, they have taken serious steps for the security of these provinces.
According to Khalid, no anti-security incidents have occurred in these provinces during the past year.
“In the southeast areas, Inshallah we ensure the citizens that we don’t have any security problem now; the security threats that we had in the past, are solved now,” said Khalid.
He also said that new security outposts are established near the Durand Line, as well as fresh border guards have been deployed in order to secure the borders.
“We have set up new outposts based on the need and we now don’t have security problem at the borders,” he added. “We also don’t have security problems at the borders with our neighboring countries unless the neighbors create problems themselves.”
