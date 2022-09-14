AWCC launches 3G services in Kunar’s Narai district

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2022)

Residents in Narai district of Kunar province have finally gotten 3G internet services – thanks to Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC).

AWCC officials said 20,000 families in the district will now benefit from the newly rolled-out 3G service.

They said that 4G services will also be launched in the district in the near future.

“There will also be 4G services in Narai, Machmanai, Barikot and Shangar,” said Ataullah Sahil, head of AWCC in eastern zone.

“Narai people can access 3G services after 20 years and AWCC has become the first company to provide the service.”

Residents in Narai district welcomed the launch of 3G services in the district.

“There were no such services here. We used to go to Asadabad or Nangarhar to call our relatives,” said Mohammad Yosuf, a resident of Narai district.

Another resident who welcomed the move said however that “the rates are high.” He appealed for a reduction in costs.

“We are very happy about AWCC providing internet services here,” said Zikrullah, a resident of Narai district.

Meanwhile, Sifatullah Sajad, provincial director of communications in Kunar, said that they were working to help reduce prices and increase the quality of services.

AWCC started operations in Afghanistan in 2002. It has quickly expanded communication and internet services across the country.

In its ongoing quest to provide world-class mobile communication services to Afghanistan, AWCC has continued to expand services across the country.

Recently, a new customer care center was opened in Kandahar. According to Noor Ahmad Shah Sadat, the provincial director of AWCC: “We have always made efforts to provide services, especially to people who are in remote areas, and who have been deprived of telecommunication services for years.”

Founded by Dr Ehsanollah Bayat, AWCC provides voice and data services to over 5 million consumers and businesses.

Over the past 20 years, AWCC has driven the rapid growth of Afghanistan’s communications market and today, the company delivers rapid, reliable and robust HD Voice, 2G, High-Speed 3G and 4G/LTE Data, Internet and My Money ™ Mobile Payment Services to its clients in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

The company is also directly responsible for the creation of 100,000 jobs throughout Afghanistan.