Latest News
IEA rejects Pakistan’s claims that JeM leader hiding out in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday there was no truth in Pakistan’s claims earlier in the day that Masood Azhar the leader of Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed group had taken refuge in Afghanistan.
“We would like to point out that the Islamic Emirate does not allow any armed opposition of any country to operate in our own territory,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the foreign ministry’s spokesman tweeted.
“Also, we call on all parties to refrain from making unnecessary accusations in such cases without any evidence or documents. Such media accusations can have a negative impact on bilateral relations,” he said.
“We reiterate that IEA does not allow any armed oppositions in its territory to operate against any other country,” he said.
This comes after Pakistan media reported early Wednesday that Islamabad had formally written a letter to Kabul, asking to locate, report and arrest Masood Azhar — the founding head of militant organization Jaish E Mohammad (JeM), which is banned in Pakistan.
“We have written a one-page letter to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, asking it to locate, report and arrest Masood Azhar as we believe that he is hiding somewhere in Afghanistan,” a top official told Geo TV on condition of anonymity.
The one-page letter pointed out two different provinces, Nangarhar and Kunar, where Azhar could be hiding.
Latest News
IEA accuses Pakistan of firing on border security
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that casualties were reported in clashes across the Durand Line on Tuesday after Pakistan opened fire.
IEA spokesman Bilal Karimi said Pakistani forces had tried to build a post close to the Durand Line and when approached by IEA officials, Pakistan opened fire.
“After that, mutual firing also took place, which may have caused casualties on the other side as well,” said Karimi.
“In general, this topic is under investigation and leaders have been informed; In order to prevent the construction of facilities in such nearby areas and the occurrence of such incidents in the future,” he said.
This comes after Pakistan media reported early Wednesday that three of their soldiers had been killed when fired on from Afghanistan.
According to Pakistan’s The Tribune, a statement issued by the Pakistan’s military media wing said terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan Army troops responded. “As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” it added.
The statement said Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and hopes the IEA will not allow such activities, in future.
The presence of TTP and its affiliates have remained a thorn in the relationship with Afghanistan even during the previous US-backed administrations.
Latest News
IEA establishes new outposts to secure borders in the southeast areas
Security officials in the southeast zone of the country say they have established new outposts along the Durand Line to secure the borders.
Mawlavi Mohammad Ayub Khalid, Commander of 203 Mansouri Army Corps, said Tuesday in order to ensure the security of Paktia, Paktika, Khost and Logar provinces, they have taken serious steps for the security of these provinces.
According to Khalid, no anti-security incidents have occurred in these provinces during the past year.
“In the southeast areas, Inshallah we ensure the citizens that we don’t have any security problem now; the security threats that we had in the past, are solved now,” said Khalid.
He also said that new security outposts are established near the Durand Line, as well as fresh border guards have been deployed in order to secure the borders.
“We have set up new outposts based on the need and we now don’t have security problem at the borders,” he added. “We also don’t have security problems at the borders with our neighboring countries unless the neighbors create problems themselves.”
Latest News
Uzbekistan president says helping Afghans is a ‘moral obligation’
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said this week that people of Afghanistan need “good neighbors” and said it was “moral obligation” for countries in the region to help.
In an article for The Indian Express, Mirziyoyev wrote: “Afghanistan that has played for centuries the role of a buffer in the historical confrontations of global and regional powers, should try on a new peaceful mission of connecting Central and South Asia.”
In this context, he said the construction of the “trans-Afghan corridor” could become a symbol of such mutually beneficial inter-regional cooperation.
“It is also important to understand that by implementing joint infrastructure projects such as the Termez – Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railroad, we are not just solving socio-economic, transport and communication problems, but also making a significant contribution to ensuring regional security,” Mirziyoyev said.
Mirziyoyev’s article was published ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.
“I am full of confidence that it is important and necessary for the SCO to share its success story with Afghanistan. This country is an integral part of the larger SCO space. The Afghan people need good neighbors and their support now more than ever. It is our moral obligation to extend a helping hand, to offer them effective ways of overcoming the years-long crisis by promoting socio-economic growth of the country, its integration into regional and global development processes,” he said.
“By bringing our positions closer to each other, together we can develop a new SCO agenda for a more peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. Only in this way can we create a truly stable and sustainable SCO space with an indivisible security,” he wrote.
He said: “The basis for the SCO’s international attractiveness is its non-bloc status, openness, non-targeting against third countries or the international organizations, equality and respect for the sovereignty of all participants, refusal to interfere in the internal affairs, as well as prevention of political confrontation and unhealthy rivalry.”
“The SCO’s success concept is the promotion of multifaceted cooperation through ensuring regional security. In fact, the SCO is called upon to become a pole of attraction without dividing lines, in the name of peace, cooperation and progress,” he wrote.
The SCO summit will be attended by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi among other leaders.
More than 86.7 million doses of polio vaccine administered in Afghanistan
IEA rejects Pakistan’s claims that JeM leader hiding out in Afghanistan
IEA accuses Pakistan of firing on border security
Shooting breaks out between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards
Melting Swiss glaciers reveal ancient hiking path not seen for over 2,000 years
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
ACB names squad for Asia Cup 2022
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan to face Bangladesh, Pakistan in T20 World Cup warm-ups next month
-
Business3 days ago
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
-
Latest News5 days ago
University entrance exam to start on October 5: ministry
-
Climate Change4 days ago
UN chief calls for ‘massive’ help as Pakistan puts flood losses at $30 billion
-
Sport4 days ago
Naseem Shah to help flood victims, will auction ‘winning’ cricket bat
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Voice-operated smartphones to target Africa’s illiterate consumer
-
Sport3 days ago
Pakistan hoping to win Asia Cup ‘for flood victims’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 230 Afghan refugee children alone in US without their families