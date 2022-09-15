IEA rounds up almost 6,000 beggars in Kabul city

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday 5,914 beggars have been removed from the streets of Kabul this week.

In a statement issued by the deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, 3,827 beggars rounded up were women. After reviewing their cases, 1,069 of them were found to be in need of help and 2,803 were identified as professional beggars.

At the same time, 518 of the beggars rounded up this week were men. A review found 138 of them were needy while the remaining 380 were professional beggars.

In addition to this, 1,524 child beggars were also removed from the streets. The IEA said 763 needed help while 723 were professional beggars, and 38 were orphans who have been placed in educational centers of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs after being registered on the biometric system.

According to the statement, the children will be housed and fed at these centers and provided with an education.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society started the process of distributing cash aid to deserving beggars in Kabul city last week, and hundreds of people have benefited from this so far. In this program, 2,000 afghanis are distributed to these families every month.