Latest News
US explains purpose of new $3.5 billion Afghan Fund
The US State Department has officially announced the establishment of the international financing mechanism which will see $3.5 billion worth of Afghanistan’s frozen assets being used for the benefit of the people.
In a press briefing on Wednesday night, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “Today, the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury, in coordination with international partners including the Government of Switzerland and Afghan economic experts, announced the establishment of a fund to benefit the people of Afghanistan.”
Price stated the US would like to thank the Swiss Government for its partnership to ensure this effort would be possible.
“This fund will protect and preserve the Afghan central bank reserves, while making targeted disbursements to help stabilize Afghanistan’s economy and, ultimately, support its people and work to alleviate the worst effects of the humanitarian crisis,” he said.
He stated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is “not a part of this financing mechanism and resources disbursed will be for the benefit of the Afghan people, with clear safeguards and auditing in place to protect against diversion or misuse.”
“And the US has made clear to the Taliban (IEA) that the onus is on them to make key reforms which we have outlined repeatedly,” he added.
Elaborating on when the funds will be disbursed, he said it “will take a little bit of time. We’re, of course, working as quickly as we can to do that.”
He stated however that the Afghan Fund is “explicitly not intended to make humanitarian disbursements. The Afghan Fund itself is to facilitate macroeconomic stability inside Afghanistan.”
Price said this meant the US will remain the largest humanitarian donor for the Afghan people.
“This is not what that fund is for. This fund is to provide macroeconomic stability in Afghanistan that will enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian assistance from the United States and other donors.”
On the remaining $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s $7 billion frozen by the US, Price said this money “remains subject to litigation” and did not form part of the new fund.
The new fund does however have a vetted list of sources for disbursement, he said adding that possible scenarios could include using the fund to pay for electricity for example.
Price said “that is something that could – we could envision the fund doing. To pay arrears at international financial institutions, the types of activities that are separate and apart from the day-to-day welfare that our humanitarian assistance and the humanitarian assistance of the international community is designed for.”
Latest News
Afghanistan’s U-20 football team off to disappointing start in Asia Champs tournament
Afghanistan U-20 national football team lost 3-0 against Thailand on Wednesday in its first match in the preliminary games of the Asia U-20 football championship.
Afghanistan got off to a dismal start in the first half and by half-time were 1 goal down to their opponents.
The national team recovered somewhat in the second half but were unable to score despite having a number of goal opportunities.
Thailand went on to hit the net twice in this half.
The preliminary stage of the Asian Championship U-20, hosted by Oman, started on September 11 and will run through to Sunday.
Afghanistan is in group G against Thailand, Oman and the Philippines.
Afghanistan’s second match will be held on Friday (16th of September) at 5:30 pm Afghanistan time, against the Oman.
Latest News
IEA rounds up almost 6,000 beggars in Kabul city
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday 5,914 beggars have been removed from the streets of Kabul this week.
In a statement issued by the deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, 3,827 beggars rounded up were women. After reviewing their cases, 1,069 of them were found to be in need of help and 2,803 were identified as professional beggars.
At the same time, 518 of the beggars rounded up this week were men. A review found 138 of them were needy while the remaining 380 were professional beggars.
In addition to this, 1,524 child beggars were also removed from the streets. The IEA said 763 needed help while 723 were professional beggars, and 38 were orphans who have been placed in educational centers of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs after being registered on the biometric system.
According to the statement, the children will be housed and fed at these centers and provided with an education.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society started the process of distributing cash aid to deserving beggars in Kabul city last week, and hundreds of people have benefited from this so far. In this program, 2,000 afghanis are distributed to these families every month.
Latest News
AWCC launches 3G services in Kunar’s Narai district
Residents in Narai district of Kunar province have finally gotten 3G internet services – thanks to Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC).
AWCC officials said 20,000 families in the district will now benefit from the newly rolled-out 3G service.
They said that 4G services will also be launched in the district in the near future.
“There will also be 4G services in Narai, Machmanai, Barikot and Shangar,” said Ataullah Sahil, head of AWCC in eastern zone.
“Narai people can access 3G services after 20 years and AWCC has become the first company to provide the service.”
Residents in Narai district welcomed the launch of 3G services in the district.
“There were no such services here. We used to go to Asadabad or Nangarhar to call our relatives,” said Mohammad Yosuf, a resident of Narai district.
Another resident who welcomed the move said however that “the rates are high.” He appealed for a reduction in costs.
“We are very happy about AWCC providing internet services here,” said Zikrullah, a resident of Narai district.
Meanwhile, Sifatullah Sajad, provincial director of communications in Kunar, said that they were working to help reduce prices and increase the quality of services.
AWCC started operations in Afghanistan in 2002. It has quickly expanded communication and internet services across the country.
In its ongoing quest to provide world-class mobile communication services to Afghanistan, AWCC has continued to expand services across the country.
Recently, a new customer care center was opened in Kandahar. According to Noor Ahmad Shah Sadat, the provincial director of AWCC: “We have always made efforts to provide services, especially to people who are in remote areas, and who have been deprived of telecommunication services for years.”
Founded by Dr Ehsanollah Bayat, AWCC provides voice and data services to over 5 million consumers and businesses.
Over the past 20 years, AWCC has driven the rapid growth of Afghanistan’s communications market and today, the company delivers rapid, reliable and robust HD Voice, 2G, High-Speed 3G and 4G/LTE Data, Internet and My Money ™ Mobile Payment Services to its clients in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
The company is also directly responsible for the creation of 100,000 jobs throughout Afghanistan.
Iran signs memorandum to join Asian security body founded by Russia, China
ACB names squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Afghanistan’s U-20 football team off to disappointing start in Asia Champs tournament
US explains purpose of new $3.5 billion Afghan Fund
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
ACB names squad for Asia Cup 2022
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan hoping to win Asia Cup ‘for flood victims’
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA looks to late September for next Artemis I launch attempt
-
Business3 days ago
Expo opens in Kabul in bid to help boost local economy
-
Climate Change5 days ago
UN chief has ‘never seen climate carnage’ like the Pakistan floods
-
COVID-194 days ago
30 die of COVID-19 in past month in Afghanistan
-
Climate Change3 days ago
African nations call for more climate financing before start of Cop27 summit
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA to return millions not spent by this year’s Hajj pilgrims