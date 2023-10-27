Badruddin Haqqani appointed Afghanistan’s ambassador in UAE

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2023)

Badruddin Haqqani has taken the charge of the Afghanistan’s Embassy Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirate (UAE), Ministry of foreign affairs said on Friday.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on X platform, formerly twitter wrote: “Mawlavi Haqqani reached Abu Dhabi and during an official ceremony was introduced to the embassy staff and took over the embassy charge.”

He said Haqqani’s acknowledgement as ambassador was a major progress towards diplomatic ties between Afghanistan and UAE which will help strengthen overall bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He said the move will also help the provision of improved services for hundreds of Afghans living in the UAE.

However the Islamic Emirate has not yet been recognized by the world, at the same time, Afghanistan’s diplomatic relations with the countries of the world are expanding.