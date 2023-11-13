Sport
Bhogle has high hopes for India at knockout stage of World Cup
Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes India are in a better place to win the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title this year than they were in the previous two editions of the tournament.
India have won nine straight matches at this year’s event to enter the knockout stage of the World Cup on a high and in the box seat to add a third title to their collection after previous successes in 1983 and 2011.
But India will be wary of the fact they were also on an unbeaten run when entering the semi-finals in Australia in 2015 and had lost just once at the last edition of the World Cup in England and Wales, before being unceremoniously dumped from the event at the final four stage.
Bhogle discussed India’s progress at this World Cup with host Brian Murgatroyd on the latest episode of The ICC Review podcast and the respected commentator thinks the tournament hosts are in a strong position to defeat New Zealand in the semi-finals and go on and claim a third title.
“I wonder with a fair bit of cricket (at Wankhede Stadium) recently whether it will grip a bit and If it does then it is a big advantage for India,” Bhogle said.
“Funnily, at the Wankhede, the toss has become a big factor because under the lights in the first 10 overs the ball is doing alarming things.
“Seventeen wickets have fallen in four games in the first 10 overs.
“The ideal recipe there would be to bat first, make 330 or 340 and try and pick up two or three wickets in the first Powerplay.
“India should fancy their chances.”
It was New Zealand that proved India’s conquerors at the most recent edition of the World Cup in 2019 as the Black Caps clinched an 18-run victory at Old Trafford and Rohit Sharma’s side will be out for revenge on Wednesday when they host the Kiwis in a cut-throat match in Mumbai.
New Zealand looked like world beaters when they won their first four matches in India, but a quartet of consecutive losses and a host of injuries to key players meant they only qualified for the semi-finals with their victory over Sri Lanka in their final group game.
While Bhogle is a long-time admirer of the way New Zealand play their cricket, he wonders whether they will have enough firepower to upset India this time around.
“New Zealand have struggled a lot in this tournament and have not beaten a team that has qualified for the semi-final, but they hadn’t in 2019 either,” Bhogle said.
“They most of what they have is probably good enough to make the semi-finals and the final and then they need a dash of inspiration at some stage which maybe they have fallen short of over the years,” he said.
Bhogle is also concerned by the lack of depth in New Zealand’s bowling.
While Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson head up an impressive pace trio and Mitchell Santner is an accomplished spinner, Bhogle wonders whether the Kiwis can afford to try and obtain another 10 overs of bowling from the likes of all-rounders Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.
“Santner is bowling very well, but do they have a fifth bowler?” Bhogle pondered.
“That could be a weakness and there are a few holes in that side.
“So many things have gone wrong for New Zealand since they started the World Cup – especially to their endearing popular captain Kane Williamson – so maybe this is the day it will all come right, who knows.”
Sport
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect
The International Cricket Council Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect.
In a statement released on Friday night, the ICC said that the SLC had breached its obligations as a member, in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and without government interference.
In its statement, the ICC said: “The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.”
The ICC Board is set to meet on November 21, after which the future course of action is expected to be clearer.
Sri Lanka is scheduled to host the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup across January and February 2024.
The Sri Lanka men’s team have had a forgettable time at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, winning just two of their nine matches and finishing with four points. They sit at No.8 in the points table with three more matches to be played in the league phase.
Sky Sports News reports that on Monday, Sri Lanka’s sports minister reportedly sacked the entire cricket board and installed an interim committee led by World Cup winner Arjuna Ranatunga. However, it also contained two sons of politicians.
On Tuesday, this interim committee was struck down by the courts with the old board reinstated.
Under Sri Lanka’s own sports law, the government has the power to dissolve the governing body of any sport. However, ICC has taken a dim view on this in the past, stretching back to 2014 when Sri Lanka’s government last appointed a committee, Sky Sports News reported.
On Wednesday, Sri Lanka Cricket released a statement denying government accusations that they had mishandled preparations for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, due to take place in January 2024. On Thursday, they released a further statement denying accusations of transferring $2 million from its accounts to third party accounts.
Sport
IOC will decide if Afghanistan play in the Olympics – ICC CEO Allardice
Afghanistan’s participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is in the hands of the International Olympics Council (IOC), not the International Cricket Council (ICC), ICC’s chief executive officer Geoff Allardice said.
In October the IOC approved the LA28’s recommendation of adding T20 cricket as a new sport, convinced by its popularity across the Commonwealth countries as well as the younger generation, along with the potential it brings for growth in markets such as the USA, espncricinfo.com reported.
In its proposal, the ICC had recommended a six-team event for both the men’s and women’s competitions which was approved by the IOC. By 2025, the LA28 and ICC will work out a competition structure as well as the way in which teams can qualify for the event.
The LA28 organisers have stressed on gender equality at the Olympics, which normally sees participation from both genders in individual and team sports. However, Afghanistan currently do not have a women’s cricket team.
“(In) the Olympic competition teams are fielded by the National Olympic Committees of those countries,” Allardice told the BBC’s Stumped podcast. “As an international sporting federation, we position our sport with the LA28 organisers for inclusion. And the IOC and they (LA28) have included cricket. In terms of the position of the National Olympic Committee of Afghanistan, it’s probably something for the IOC to be able to address more accurately than me. But I know that they (IOC) have been following the progress or the developments there. Our position on cricket and supporting our member in Afghanistan is not dissimilar to those of other international sporting organisations.”
Sport
Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup
Rassie van der Dussen hit an unbeaten 76 to lead South Africa to a comfortable five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their last World Cup group game on Friday as their opponents were eliminated from the semi-final race.
Chasing 245 for victory, Van der Dussen steered the Proteas home with 15 balls to spare in a tune-up for their semi-final against Australia next week, AFP reported.
Azmatullah Omarzai hit an unbeaten 97 to guide Afghanistan to 244 all out in a match where they needed an unlikely 438-run win to make the last four.
New Zealand look all set to meet hosts India in the other semi-final unless Pakistan pull off a huge win against England on Saturday.
Playing for pride, Afghanistan’s spinners checked South Africa’s strong start of 64-0 after Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed skipper Temba Bavuma for 23 and fellow spinner Mohammad Nabi trapped Quinton de Kock lbw on 41.
Bavuma’s hamstring troubled him throughout the match while fielding and batting in a worrying sign ahead of their semi-final.
De Kock, who will quit one-day internationals when this World Cup is over, overtook New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (565) to reclaim his top spot in the tournament batting chart with 591 runs including four centuries.
The Proteas put their chase back on track in a third-wicket stand of 50 but leg-spinner Rashid Khan broke through with the wicket of Aiden Markram for 25.
South Africa looked in trouble when Rashid bowled Heinrich Klaasen for 10 but Van der Dussen stood firm to build partnerships including an unbeaten 65-run stand with Andile Phehlukwayo, who hit the winning six in an unbeaten 39.
Earlier Afghanistan slipped to 116-6 before Azmatullah hit his ODI best to lift the team to a competitive total.
South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee took four wickets while spinner Keshav Maharaj returned impressive figures of 2-25.
De Kock played a key part with his six wicketkeeping dismissals to equal a World Cup record of Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (v Namibia – Potchefstroom, 2003) and Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed (v South Africa – Auckland, 2015).
Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran started aggressively before Maharaj struck with his first ball to have Gurbaz caught for 25.
Coetzee sent back Ibrahim in the next over to check the batting surge and Afghanistan slipped from 41-0 to 45-3 when Maharaj had skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi caught behind for two.
Afghanistan lost three more wickets to be in danger of getting bowled out in less than their quota of 50 overs but Azmatullah stood firm to play out the innings.
Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, ended a strong campaign after they beat defending champions England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.
