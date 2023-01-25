Health
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Bill Gates has a clear message for the world: get ready for the next pandemic.
The Microsoft co-founder told the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney that politicians need to be able to set aside their differences in order to prepare for the next major virus.
But, despite his warnings, Gates praised Australia’s policies that kept the coronavirus from spreading while the world waited for a vaccine.
“Some of the things that stand out are that Australia and about seven other countries did population-scale diagnostics early on and had quarantine policies…that meant you kept the level of infection low in that first year when there were no vaccines,” he tech billionaire turned philanthropist said.
“The one thing that still hangs in the balance is will we have the global capacity and at the regional and country levels that would mean that when an [infectious disease] threat comes up we act in such a way that it doesn’t go global.”
He then went on to stress that leaders need to be revisiting their pandemic policies every few years to ensure they are as prepared as possible in the event of a mass-scale virus, infection, or disease.
“We need to be doing every five years a comprehensive exercise at both country and regional levels of pandemic preparedness and you need a global group that’s scoring everybody,” he said.
He likened the exercise to workplace fire drills to ensure everyone knows what to do in case of an emergency.
“That’s definitely a best practice in the future,” Gates said.
Speaking of America, Gates slammed Donald Trump’s Covid-19 policies in the US during his tenure as President, stating that America’s failure to quarantine en masse and scale up diagnostics for the virus was precisely why the nation recorded a staggering 1.1 million deaths.
Gates is currently visiting Australia with members of his Breakthrough Energy company.
Health
Polio vaccination campaign targets 5.3 million Afghan children in 16 provinces
The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Sunday the first round of this year’s polio vaccination campaign is being rolled out in 16 provinces of Afghanistan and aims to inoculate 5.3 million children.
Dr. Sharafat Zaman Amar, the spokesperson of the ministry, in a message to the media, said that in this round of the campaign, 5.3 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated in 178 districts in the eastern, southern, southeastern and western parts of Afghanistan, including Kabul.
Zaman added that this campaign will start on Monday, January 23 and will continue for four days.
“In 2022, only two positive cases of polio were reported in Paktika and Kunar provinces, which shows a significant decrease compared to 56 cases in 2020 and four cases in 2021,” Zaman said.
Meanwhile, Qalandar Ebad, Minister of Public Health, added: “Afghanistan is closer to eradicating polio than ever before. We hope that by the end of 2023, with the successful implementation of the planned polio vaccination campaigns, we will see zero cases of polio in Afghanistan.”
Ebad asked parents, religious scholars and tribal elders to cooperate with vaccinators throughout the country to implement the polio vaccine.
This campaign will be carried out by the Ministry of Public Health with the financial cooperation of the World Health Organization (WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in parts of Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, during the last year, nine rounds of nationwide and sub-regional polio vaccine implementation campaigns were launched in Afghanistan, which had a good result in controlling the circulation of the polio virus.
This comes after the World Health Organization announced the ongoing efforts to eradicate polio in Afghanistan and said that overcoming polio in this country would be a global victory.
According to this organization, as long as polio exists in one place, this disease will remain a threat everywhere.
Health
Japan pledges $1.3 million to support health services in Helmand
The United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) for Afghanistan said in a statement Tuesday that Japan has pledged $1.3 million to bolster health services in Helmand province.
According to the UNPF the aid from Japan will be utilized to bolster the health services of the 20-bed hospital in Helmand.
This latest donation comes after Tokyo announced in December last year that it will provide roughly $106 million to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes.
The Japanese Embassy in Kabul said in a statement at the time that the money for assistance projects would be carried out by UN agencies, and other international, and non-governmental organizations with the objective of enhancing livelihoods using a variety of approaches.
According to the Japanese Embassy, with the addition of this aid package, Japan’s overall assistance to Afghanistan from August 2021 to the present will amount to $335 million.
Health
Health officials review plans to improve health care services in Afghanistan
The need to reform government hospitals and health care services in the country was discussed this week at a meeting chaired by Mawalavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Dr. Qalandar Ebad, Acting Minister of Public Health, addressed participants at the meeting and said there was a need to reform hospitals and improve health services in Afghanistan and trained health care workers need to be employed across all areas of the country.
Participants also reviewed the health care reform plan, the former government’s plans and the plan around the new Ibn Sina pharmaceutical manufacturing company. This was in line with efforts to make the country self-sufficient, delegates said.
Recently, Hanafi made the necessary decisions regarding the recruitment of specialists in health centers and the creation of a responsible team for the activation of the Ibn Sina Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company and the drew up a plan for the standardization of the Jamhuriat public hospital.
