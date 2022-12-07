Central Banks’ supreme council members meet

(Last Updated On: December 7, 2022)

Shah Mohammad Mehrabi, a board member of the Swiss-based Afghan Fund is attending a two-day meeting of the Supreme Council of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB).

The meeting got underway on Tuesday and members will discuss a range of issues, including the performance of the central bank, the implementation of planned programs, the economic situation, the implementation of the monetary policy, strengthening of the banking sector and financial stability.

Digitization of payments and the creation of baking facilities are also being discussed, the bank said in a statement.

“Devising proper monetary policies, strengthening of banking sector, economic development, administrative and other issues will be discussed and decisions will be taken,” said Hasibullah Noori, a spokesman for DAB.

Economic experts suggest that the central bank should increase engagement with international financial institutions, in addition to improving banking facilities.

DAB Supreme Council holds four meetings annually to discuss the bank’s policies and performance.

It is the first such meeting after the board of Swiss-based Afghan Fund met last month.