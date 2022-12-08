IEA launches investment and visa center at Kabul airport

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday opened a center for investment and an emergency visa unit at Kabul Airport.

At a ceremony at the airport, the minister of industry and trade said it is necessary to establish such centers to facilitate technical services and issue visas for international businessmen and investors.

“This unit was established to provide services to those international businessmen and investors who intend to invest in Afghanistan, as well as colleagues and engineers who cooperate with the private sector of the country,” said Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Trade.

Azizi also added that with the opening of this unit, more opportunities of investment in the country have been provided, compared to that in the past.

This center was inaugurated on Wednesday by Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Trade, as well as the ministers of finance; of transport and aviation; the deputy minister of interior, chamber of commerce officials and a number of high-ranking officials.