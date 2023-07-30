Business
Construction of Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan dams to start soon
Two new major dams will be built in the near future after the Islamic Emirate’s economic commission on Saturday approved contracts for the projects.
At a regular meeting of the commission, at Marmarin Palace, which was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the contracts for the construction of Sultan Ibrahim Dam in Sar-e-Pul province and the Agha Jan Dam in Chinarto district of Uruzgan were signed with the National Development Corporation.
According to the deputy prime minister’s office, the projects are scheduled to commence in the near future.
A decision was also taken at the meeting to stop the transloading of petroleum products at the Farah, Herat and Nimroz ports. Going forward, the transportation of such products will only be imported into Afghanistan in one vehicle – from source to destination.
It has been common practice for more than one tanker to be used – where fuel is transferred from one vehicle to another at border posts before entering the country.
Based on the Economic Commission’s decision, Afghan fuel tankers will also in future be authorized to transport fuel and oil into Afghanistan.
In addition, the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Revenue of the Ministry of Finance presented a plan focused on increasing revenue and implementing effective management practices. The plan entails revitalizing existing sources of income for the Ministry of Justice and exploring 14 new revenue streams within its framework.
This comprehensive strategy is expected to significantly boost the annual income of the Ministry of Justice.
Envoy says Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to resolve trade issues themselves
Pakistan and Afghanistan would have to resolve their problems themselves, especially trade issues. International community and regional powers want to keep the two neighboring countries engaged in minor issues while the policymakers of the two countries need to sit together and remove the hurdles in the way of beneficially mutual trade.
This was the crux of the seminar on ‘Pak-Afghan Bilateral Trade Relations’ organized by the Institute of Regional Studies on Wednesday.
Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah, was the guest of honor.
IRA Chairman Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, Director Pak-Afghan Chamber Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, member of the chamber Shahid Hussain and a columnist Alamgir Afridi spoke at the event.
The speakers said that certain elements want to create and maintain tension between the two countries.
They said the leadership of the two Muslim countries should work out a solution to the economic challenges faced by them.
Hafiz Mohibullah said that instead of looking to others, the two countries would have to solve their political and economic problems themselves.
He said during America’s 20-year occupation of the country, the US and NATO could not establish a single institution or hospital in Afghanistan. Also, he added, the US and NATO failed to take any steps for the economic betterment of Afghanistan.
“All that the US and NATO did in Afghanistan during their stay was to spread destruction. On the other hand the government of Islamic Emirate carried out such projects during its one-year rule in the country which could not be done by the occupation forces and their puppet government(s) during 20 years,” he claimed.
He said the former president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani had control over just one-third of the country, while the Islamic Emirate’s control extended to every nook and corner of the country. The diplomat said the world nations have not yet formally recognised the rule of the Islamic Emirate. But, interestingly they were making various demands to the Taliban government, he added.
About Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, Hafiz Mohibullah said both the countries needed the help and support of each other. The way the people of the two countries supported each other in the past, they should have mutual cooperation for promotion of bilateral trade.
“If they support each other to promote their mutual trade, they would not be in need of looking towards others,” he remarked.
He said that the US and NATO wanted to create problems, but the leadership of the two countries would not allow them to interfere in their affairs. This way they would overcome their economic issues, he said.
Dr Iqbal Khalil said the two countries were connected with each other in all the sectors and their cooperation would result in the development of both the countries. He said that Afghanistan and Pakistan were confronting trade and economic challenges which they should mutually overcome.
The speaker said that despite their important geo-strategic position, the mutual trade between the two countries has decreased instead of showing an increase.
He said that Afghanistan was the major market for trade and industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Dr Iqbal Khalil expressed his optimism that peace would be restored in Afghanistan and the government of Islamic Emirate would give a roadmap for trade relations with Pakistan.
Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said the trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan during 2022-23 was $968 million, while it was $2.5 billion in 2012.
He said the trade agreement of 1965 between the countries functioned smoothly for 45 years. But in 2010 a new agreement was signed, which was protested by traders and chambers of both the countries. This agreement is not useful and it has become virtually ineffective, he said. This issue needs to be resolved, he added.
Commerce minister says exports totaled $2 billion dollars in past year
Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi presented the ministry’s annual accountability report on Wednesday and said that exports totalled $2 billion.
According to Azizi, 80% of companies have been reactivated in the country. He said the IEA has come out in strong support of industries and has created many opportunities for industrialists in the country.
Azizi said that the profit tax was reduced from 4% and the subject tax was exempted from 7%.
Azizi also said the programs launched by the ministry have focused on proposals for plans and on promoting the use of domestic products.
“Comprehensive and correct decisions to support the industry in the Tariff Committee, that our Tariff Committee is complementary to the industry-oriented one, will support Afghanistan’s industry. In the past, importance was given to imports, but today, Afghanistan’s industry is given a lot of importance,” said Azizi.
He also announced the creation of a ports committee to prevent smuggling, capital flight and smuggling of dollars and says that the committee will be established this year. According to Azizi, the problems around electricity supply in Kandahar and Helmand have been addressed and factories now have power 24 hours a day.
“Keeping in mind the economic policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, this ministry in the trade sector also has many appropriate programs in order to increase exports, increase transit, regulate the market, improve the trade balance, hold exhibitions and launching active commercial diplomacy has adapted to the regional level,” added Azizi.
Azizi says that 50 large companies have recently been established in the country. According to him, the ministry plans to create export zones in five provinces of the country this year.
Azizi also said that the ministry distributed 6,263 business licenses in the past year, of which 1,000 licenses went to women.
DABS says agreement reached with World Bank to finish CASA-1000 project
Officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said during their government accountability program to the nation, that they have reached an agreement with the World Bank for remaining work to be completed on the CASA-1000 power line project
“Every year, around $65 million of income from the CASA-1000 power project will come to Afghanistan,” said Safiullah Ahmadzai, operational director for DABS.
Officials also said the new Chamtal substation in Kabul will soon be inaugurated.
Officials have pointed out that the Asian Development Bank will also help with the cost of importing 500 KV of electricity from Turkmenistan.
However, DABS has stated that the energy consumption in the country has increased.
According to the national power supplier, the completion of 170 kilometers of Kajaki electricity transmission line to Kandahar, the collection of 33 billion AFN in revenue and the recovery of 1,496 acres of usurped land along with 46 buildings were other achievements in the past year.
According to reports, DABS has paid $384 million to Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the last year for electricity.
DABS still has 500 kilowatts of electricity from domestic sources, the value of which totals 3.5 billion AFN.
Construction of Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan dams to start soon
