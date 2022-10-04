Educational center established for war-affected students in Balkh

(Last Updated On: October 4, 2022)

In Balkh district of Afghanistan’s Balkh province, a teacher has established an educational center for more than two hundred war-affected students in cooperation with a charity organization.

The teacher said that in this region, due to the past wars, students were deprived of education to attend school for several years and could not continue their education.

Mahbub Afghan Mal, head of the organization who cooperated in establishing this educational center, said that more than two hundred students are currently studying in different classes; however, expressed concern over the lack of more facilities for students.

“Currently, the facilities we have are enough for a hundred people, as you filmed the classrooms, there are fifty to sixty students in each of our classroom, which is not standard and we have no choice but to do so,” he said.

However, a number of teachers have added that they are using the opportunity created to make up for lost lessons, calling on the government to cooperate with them in order to establish more educational centers and libraries.

“I stopped studying for five to six years, now I came to this educational center to continue my studies and achieve my dreams,” said a student.

“The teachers here are very good. We ask the government to cooperate for us with chairs, tables, pens and bags,” said another student.

It is said that subjects such as math, computer, calligraphy, English, Pashto, Dari and mobile phone repair are taught in this educational center, and its sponsor is a charity foundation.

Meanwhile, in several other districts of this province, the wars of the last few years have caused schools to remain closed.